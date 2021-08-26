Be seen in the new Baby City flagship store

The newly-launched Baby City flagship store at BluBird shopping centre in Atholl-Oaklands has installed the large format LED digital screen in the very first Baby City clinic’s waiting area, giving brands a prime location to be seen by their target audiences.
“The average customer is the mom who will spend quite a lot dwell-time in the waiting area to see a clinic sister, which means that his particular in-store space will provide brands with the opportunity to promote and display both educational and informative content,” says Cecil Ungerer, Chief Sales Officer at Smart Media.
The Table Bay Mall and Kenilworth Centre stores will place these digital screens in windows to grab the attention of consumers as they enter the store.
The digital screens by Smart Media is the first of ten to be installed in the new and revamped Baby City Clinic stores across the country.