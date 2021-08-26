Attention and engagement: The power of digital displays

Digital marketers have found themselves having to keep up with the latest market trends and, as we know, these are constantly evolving. The reason for this is simple; today's digital age has accelerated change, and brought with it so many new and exciting ways to do business, especially in the world of marketing.
Now more than ever, it's crucial to find innovative ways to reach audiences and keep their attention. You need to be able to compete with other brands who are also striving to stand out and make the most noise possible. One of the most powerful ways to move your business to the next level and expand your reach is with powerful information displays and digital signage. Versatility at its core
Arguably, one of the greatest benefits of using digital signage is the fact that it can be used almost anywhere to showcase so many different things. Looking at LG’s range of digital signage
, for example, the first thing you notice is that there are so many ways to customise a digital signage solution. It could be something as simple as a beautifully designed static one-page ad, or an interactive board that allows you to search for products and services. You could even play an exciting video that links through to your product listing and keeps customers engaged. The options are endless and only limited to your creativity. There’s something about pressing buttons
Interactive digital signage devices tend to receive the most attention, because the audience can engage with them. A survey found that 81% per cent of respondents
claimed interactive content grabs attention more effectively than static content. If you consider the success of interactive social media posts, it's easy to see why interactive ads tend to be more effective than static one-pagers. The logic is simple; if you want to engage with your audience, you need to put in the effort and provide a platform for them to get involved. But, whatever digital displays you go for, they're bound to boost your brand and grab customers’ attention. Change is inevitable, embrace it
Using the same ad collateral over and over again is unlikely to make your brand stand out in the crowd. The success of an ad usually correlates to the effort that went into making it. In the past, every time you wanted to update your marketing material, it would involve excessive costs and, as a result, outdated campaigns would live on longer than they should. But, things have changed.
With digital signage, you can adapt your display effortlessly. Need to fix an error or update your approach to align with global events? It’s easy. All you need to do is upload a new file; it’s as simple as that. Instead of paying someone to take down printed signage and reapply the updated design – with the possibility of damaging it in the process – you can now alter ads it in a matter of minutes with minimal effort. Stay ahead of the curve
While digital signage can do wonders for your brand’s marketing, it remains up to you to stay ahead of the latest trends and update your collateral accordingly. If you need a little help, LG’s digital signage products come with innovative technology solutions to help you keep up to date with the latest digital advances. And they can be customised to meet the requirements of your unique business. This LG SuperSign Software
will equip you with everything you need to take your brand marketing to new heights.
As the world continues to evolve, you need to evolve with it. The technology and innovations are there, so use them effectively and make the impact your customers are looking for. Digital signage offers an exciting, modern approach to marketing that's sure to deliver results. It's time to connect with customers in ways you might not have imagined and invest in state-of-the-art digital solutions.