Samsung blocks TVs that were stolen during unrest

Samsung South Africa has announced that it has implemented a block function on its TVs that were stolen during the recent civil unrest. TV Block is a remote, security solution that detects if Samsung TV units have been unduly activated, and ensures that the television sets can only be used by the rightful owners with valid proof of purchase. The aim of the technology is to mitigate against the creation of secondary markets linked to the sale of illegal goods, both in South Africa and beyond its borders.
"In keeping with our values to leverage the power of technology to resolve societal challenges, we will continuously develop and expand strategic products in our consumer electronics division with defence-grade security, purpose-built, with innovative and intuitive business tools designed for a new world. This technology can have a positive impact at this time, and will also be of use to both the industry and customers in the future," said Mike Van Lier, director of consumer electronics at Samsung South Africa.
Samsung's television block function works as follows:
- A TV blocking system has been activated on Samsung television sets stolen from our warehouse.
- The blocking will come into effect when the user of a stolen television connects to the internet, in order to operate the television.
- Once connected, the serial number of the television is identified on the Samsung server and the blocking system is implemented, disabling all the television functions.
- Should a customer’s TV be incorrectly blocked, the functionality can be reinstated once proof of purchase and a valid TV license is shared to moc.gnusmas@reganam.vres or click here for more information.
"As an organisation, we acknowledge the critical role in giving our customers and clients peace of mind. Working together, we can overcome the impact of the unprecedented disruption to business, as experienced by many of us recently. We will continue to review the situation and will make adjustments as necessary to ensure business continuity for all," concludes Van Lier.