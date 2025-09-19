South Africa
Tourism Tourism
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Sure Mithas TravelCity Lodge HotelsANEW Hotels & ResortsCape Town TourismPace Car RentalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    African marketing network strengthens tourism strategy for global impact

    The African Marketing Confederation (AMC), one of the continent’s largest networks of marketing professionals, has launched a dedicated Tourism Chapter to enhance Africa’s presence in the global travel market. The chapter will focus on marketing excellence, regional collaboration, and sustainable tourism practices.
    19 Sep 2025
    19 Sep 2025
    Helen McIntee-Carlisle, President, African Marketing Confederation
    Helen McIntee-Carlisle, President, African Marketing Confederation

    Tourism is a major driver of Africa’s economic growth, contributing to GDP, employment, and cultural exchange. Yet the sector faces challenges, including fragmented marketing efforts, weak branding strategies, and limited expertise.

    The AMC’s Tourism Chapter seeks to address these gaps by providing a platform for marketers and tourism professionals to collaborate, share knowledge, and implement best practices.

    The chapter’s objectives include:

    • Strengthening marketing capabilities across the continent
    • Promoting intra-African tourism
    • Advocating sustainable and responsible tourism practices
    • Recognising excellence through an annual awards programme

    The initiative will deliver capacity-building workshops, research-based reports, and partnerships with governments and industry bodies to raise Africa’s tourism profile.

    "Tourism is a vital contributor to Africa’s economies, but we cannot unlock its full potential without marketing excellence," said Helen McIntee-Carlisle, AMC President. "The Tourism Chapter will provide the structure, expertise, and collaboration necessary to elevate Africa’s destinations, ensuring they compete successfully on the global stage while promoting sustainable growth and cultural exchange."

    By focusing on strategic branding, innovative digital marketing, and stronger regional cooperation, the AMC aims to increase Africa’s visibility in the travel market and foster greater intra-African travel.

    Read more: tourism marketing, African Marketing Confederation, tourism and travel, intra-African tourism, Helen McIntee-Carlisle
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Property
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Rental ManagerCape Town1 Sep
    Executive Administrator/Accounts ClerkCape TownWorldwide Positions29 Aug
    Travel Account ManagerCape TownGVI19 Aug
    Financial AccountantCape TownTwo Oceans Aquarium Trust15 Aug
    Sales Enrolment ManagerCape TownGVI7 Aug
    More jobs
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz