African marketing network strengthens tourism strategy for global impact

The African Marketing Confederation (AMC), one of the continent’s largest networks of marketing professionals, has launched a dedicated Tourism Chapter to enhance Africa’s presence in the global travel market. The chapter will focus on marketing excellence, regional collaboration, and sustainable tourism practices.

Helen McIntee-Carlisle, President, African Marketing Confederation

Tourism is a major driver of Africa’s economic growth, contributing to GDP, employment, and cultural exchange. Yet the sector faces challenges, including fragmented marketing efforts, weak branding strategies, and limited expertise.

The AMC’s Tourism Chapter seeks to address these gaps by providing a platform for marketers and tourism professionals to collaborate, share knowledge, and implement best practices.

The chapter’s objectives include:

• Strengthening marketing capabilities across the continent

• Promoting intra-African tourism

• Advocating sustainable and responsible tourism practices

• Recognising excellence through an annual awards programme

The initiative will deliver capacity-building workshops, research-based reports, and partnerships with governments and industry bodies to raise Africa’s tourism profile.

"Tourism is a vital contributor to Africa’s economies, but we cannot unlock its full potential without marketing excellence," said Helen McIntee-Carlisle, AMC President. "The Tourism Chapter will provide the structure, expertise, and collaboration necessary to elevate Africa’s destinations, ensuring they compete successfully on the global stage while promoting sustainable growth and cultural exchange."

By focusing on strategic branding, innovative digital marketing, and stronger regional cooperation, the AMC aims to increase Africa’s visibility in the travel market and foster greater intra-African travel.