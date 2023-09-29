Fuelling the global gender empowerment movement: Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2023

The Standard Bank Top Women Conference aims to fuel the global gender empowerment movement by connecting women entrepreneurs, global icons, thought leaders, and experts. This gathering promises to offer more than inspiration; it's a hub of actionable insights, practical solutions, and access to a network of support that reaches every corner of the globe. "Attending the Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2023 is not just an opportunity; it's a necessity. It's a chance to witness the immense value that female empowerment brings to our world. Join us as we unite to recognise that empowering women is not just a choice, but a critical path to a brighter and more equitable future,” says Haley Fletcher, director of Top Women, Topco Media.
In a world where physical and virtual experiences collide, the Standard Bank Top Women Conference is leading the way with a hybrid format. With space for 500 in-person attendees at The Galleria, Sandton, and an impressive virtual gathering set to exceed 20,000 delegates, this conference is breaking barriers and connecting minds from all corners of the globe.
Our stage will be graced by high-profile speakers, power icons, and change-makers who will share their experiences, wisdom, and tangible pathways to success. Beyond inspiring words, they will provide the tools and connections necessary for women to excel in diverse fields.
The conference takes online networking to a new level with our Fast-Track Networking breakout sessions. Attendees will have the extraordinary opportunity to engage one-on-one with sponsors, partners, speakers, and fellow delegates. It's not just about connecting; it's about forging partnerships, sharing experiences, and building a strong support system.
Walk away from the Standard Bank Top Women Conference with more than inspiration. You'll leave with key actions to implement in your business, strategies to overcome barriers, and a profound understanding of how accelerating digital transformation can drive gender empowerment and fuel Africa's growth.
Gender inequality is a challenge we must confront head-on. The Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2023 is the catalyst for change. Join us in this global movement to shatter glass ceilings, bridge gender gaps, and empower women to lead, innovate, and succeed.
Together, we'll ignite change, empower women, and create a world where equality reigns.