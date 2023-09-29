Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesNedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MediaHeads 360Vicinity MediaDelta Victor BravoMediamarkPointStyle IDVERVEInvibes AdvertisingBMi ResearchAPO GroupBroad MediaBusiness and Arts South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingOFM RadioIncubetaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Fuelling the global gender empowerment movement: Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2023

29 Sep 2023
Issued by: Topco Media
Gender inequality remains a stark reality in today's world, but the Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2023 is poised to change that narrative. Set to take place on 18 and 19 October 2023 at the prestigious Galleria Conference and Events venue in Sandton, Johannesburg, this year's conference is not just an event, it's a global call to action.
Fuelling the global gender empowerment movement: Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2023

Secure your spot online.

Empowering women worldwide

The Standard Bank Top Women Conference aims to fuel the global gender empowerment movement by connecting women entrepreneurs, global icons, thought leaders, and experts. This gathering promises to offer more than inspiration; it's a hub of actionable insights, practical solutions, and access to a network of support that reaches every corner of the globe. "Attending the Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2023 is not just an opportunity; it's a necessity. It's a chance to witness the immense value that female empowerment brings to our world. Join us as we unite to recognise that empowering women is not just a choice, but a critical path to a brighter and more equitable future,” says Haley Fletcher, director of Top Women, Topco Media.

A hybrid extravaganza

In a world where physical and virtual experiences collide, the Standard Bank Top Women Conference is leading the way with a hybrid format. With space for 500 in-person attendees at The Galleria, Sandton, and an impressive virtual gathering set to exceed 20,000 delegates, this conference is breaking barriers and connecting minds from all corners of the globe.

Secure your spot in person.

Power icons and change-makers

Our stage will be graced by high-profile speakers, power icons, and change-makers who will share their experiences, wisdom, and tangible pathways to success. Beyond inspiring words, they will provide the tools and connections necessary for women to excel in diverse fields.

Prepare to be inspired by a star-studded lineup of speakers, including:

  • Sim Tshabalala, group chief executive officer, The Standard Bank Group
  • Hon. Emma Theofelus, deputy minister of Information, Communication, and Technology, Namibia
  • Fatou Aminata Lo, UN Women representative: Zimbabwe
  • Simone Cooper, head: Business and Commercial Banking SA, Standard Bank
  • Saray Khumalo, South African explorer and Africa's first black woman to summit Mount Everest
  • Lillian Barnard, president of Microsoft Africa
  • Patience Masua, member of parliament, Republic of Namibia
  • Nomzamo Mbatha, award-winning actress
  • Arlene Mulder, co-founder & managing director, WeThinkCode_
  • Wenzile Madonsela, co-founder and business development, Thuli Madonsela Foundation
  • Minnie Dlamini, award-winning TV personality
  • Lisa Illingworth, commercial director, Raise Impact Technologies
  • Shanon Esra, award-winning South African actress
  • Akona Qengqe, general manager for KFC Africa
  • Jenine Zachar, head: Enterprise & Direct Banking Propositions, BCB, Standard Bank

Fast-track networking breakout sessions: Turning conversations into contacts

The conference takes online networking to a new level with our Fast-Track Networking breakout sessions. Attendees will have the extraordinary opportunity to engage one-on-one with sponsors, partners, speakers, and fellow delegates. It's not just about connecting; it's about forging partnerships, sharing experiences, and building a strong support system.

Prestigious partnerships

The Standard Bank Top Women Conference is proud to announce an impressive lineup of partners who have joined hands to support and uplift women:

  • Procter & Gamble: A Gold Partner, highlighting their dedication to advancing gender equality
  • Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, FoodBev Seta, Assupol Life Ltd, and Visa: Silver Partners committed to empowering women's excellence.
  • Blue Label Telecoms, GreySun Media, Mandate Molefi, Business Directive Contract Services (BDCS) and Shomang Group: Valued Bronze Partners supporting the cause.
  • Net0, Gauteng City College, Easy Talent Software, Sanofi - Aventis South Africa, Slfashion/IHK Trading Pty Ltd and Mancosa: All esteemed partners contributing to the success of this event.

Strategic collaborations

The Standard Bank Top Women Conference is honoured to collaborate with strategic partners who share our vision for a more inclusive world:

  • Primedia Outdoor – Thank you for lighting up the city with our inspiring billboards.
  • British Chamber of Commerce, Simodisa Startup, WIMSA, and Black Umbrellas – Organisations that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with us in championing women's progress.

A glam box of empowerment

Don't miss the chance to grab one of our exclusive virtual glam boxes! For 100 lucky delegates, this bag of goodies will be shipped right to your doorsteps the week before the conference, filled with Top Women merchandise and inspirational treats.

Secure your spot online.

Key actions for empowerment and growth

Walk away from the Standard Bank Top Women Conference with more than inspiration. You'll leave with key actions to implement in your business, strategies to overcome barriers, and a profound understanding of how accelerating digital transformation can drive gender empowerment and fuel Africa's growth.

Gender inequality is a challenge we must confront head-on. The Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2023 is the catalyst for change. Join us in this global movement to shatter glass ceilings, bridge gender gaps, and empower women to lead, innovate, and succeed.

Get your tickets now and be part of the solution. Secure your spot in person. register here.

Together, we'll ignite change, empower women, and create a world where equality reigns.

NextOptions
Topco Media
DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
Read more: Primedia Outdoor, Sim Tshabalala, Simone Cooper, Nomzamo Mbatha, Saray Khumalo, Arlene Mulder, Topco, Lillian Barnard, Mancosa, Black Umbrellas

Related

Source: RVI Sanef and Standard Bank find common ground on Daily Maverick issue
Standard Bank apologises to Daily Maverick, meets with Sanef3 days ago
Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, and Nomzamo Mbatha to take the Global Citizen Festival stage on 23 September
OnPoint PRCharlize Theron, Chris Rock, and Nomzamo Mbatha to take the Global Citizen Festival stage on 23 September19 Sep 2023
MANCOSA looks to address the AI skills shortage as it offers a South African first
Bullion PR & CommunicationMANCOSA looks to address the AI skills shortage as it offers a South African first14 Sep 2023
Mancosa shows its value as the South African tertiary education landscape navigates a value debate
Bullion PR & CommunicationMancosa shows its value as the South African tertiary education landscape navigates a value debate30 Aug 2023
Source: Standard Bank Group.
Standard Bank sees high bad loans in second half18 Aug 2023
The NHI could make South Africa a leader in digitised healthcare
Bullion PR & CommunicationThe NHI could make South Africa a leader in digitised healthcare10 Aug 2023
Position your executives as industry leaders on Business Talk
Broad MediaPosition your executives as industry leaders on Business Talk25 Jul 2023
Source: © The Reading List The cover of Freedom Writer: My Life and Times, the autobiography of legendary journalist Juby Mayet
Sanef fund to fight misinformation on journalism27 Jun 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz