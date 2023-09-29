Fuelling the global gender empowerment movement: Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2023

Gender inequality remains a stark reality in today's world, but the Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2023 is poised to change that narrative. Set to take place on 18 and 19 October 2023 at the prestigious Galleria Conference and Events venue in Sandton, Johannesburg, this year's conference is not just an event, it's a global call to action.

Secure your spot online.

Empowering women worldwide

The Standard Bank Top Women Conference aims to fuel the global gender empowerment movement by connecting women entrepreneurs, global icons, thought leaders, and experts. This gathering promises to offer more than inspiration; it's a hub of actionable insights, practical solutions, and access to a network of support that reaches every corner of the globe. "Attending the Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2023 is not just an opportunity; it's a necessity. It's a chance to witness the immense value that female empowerment brings to our world. Join us as we unite to recognise that empowering women is not just a choice, but a critical path to a brighter and more equitable future,” says Haley Fletcher, director of Top Women, Topco Media.

A hybrid extravaganza

In a world where physical and virtual experiences collide, the Standard Bank Top Women Conference is leading the way with a hybrid format. With space for 500 in-person attendees at The Galleria, Sandton, and an impressive virtual gathering set to exceed 20,000 delegates, this conference is breaking barriers and connecting minds from all corners of the globe.

Secure your spot in person.

Power icons and change-makers

Our stage will be graced by high-profile speakers, power icons, and change-makers who will share their experiences, wisdom, and tangible pathways to success. Beyond inspiring words, they will provide the tools and connections necessary for women to excel in diverse fields.

Prepare to be inspired by a star-studded lineup of speakers, including:

Sim Tshabalala , group chief executive officer, The Standard Bank Group



, group chief executive officer, The Standard Bank Group Hon. Emma Theofelus , deputy minister of Information, Communication, and Technology, Namibia



, deputy minister of Information, Communication, and Technology, Namibia Fatou Aminata Lo , UN Women representative: Zimbabwe



, UN Women representative: Zimbabwe Simone Cooper , head: Business and Commercial Banking SA, Standard Bank



, head: Business and Commercial Banking SA, Standard Bank Saray Khumalo , South African explorer and Africa's first black woman to summit Mount Everest



, South African explorer and Africa's first black woman to summit Mount Everest Lillian Barnard , president of Microsoft Africa



, president of Microsoft Africa Patience Masua , member of parliament, Republic of Namibia



, member of parliament, Republic of Namibia Nomzamo Mbatha , award-winning actress



, award-winning actress Arlene Mulder , co-founder & managing director, WeThinkCode_



, co-founder & managing director, WeThinkCode_ Wenzile Madonsela , co-founder and business development, Thuli Madonsela Foundation



, co-founder and business development, Thuli Madonsela Foundation Minnie Dlamini , award-winning TV personality



, award-winning TV personality Lisa Illingworth , commercial director, Raise Impact Technologies



, commercial director, Raise Impact Technologies Shanon Esra , award-winning South African actress



, award-winning South African actress Akona Qengqe , general manager for KFC Africa



, general manager for KFC Africa Jenine Zachar, head: Enterprise & Direct Banking Propositions, BCB, Standard Bank

Fast-track networking breakout sessions: Turning conversations into contacts

The conference takes online networking to a new level with our Fast-Track Networking breakout sessions. Attendees will have the extraordinary opportunity to engage one-on-one with sponsors, partners, speakers, and fellow delegates. It's not just about connecting; it's about forging partnerships, sharing experiences, and building a strong support system.

Prestigious partnerships

The Standard Bank Top Women Conference is proud to announce an impressive lineup of partners who have joined hands to support and uplift women:

Procter & Gamble : A Gold Partner, highlighting their dedication to advancing gender equality



: A Gold Partner, highlighting their dedication to advancing gender equality Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa , FoodBev Seta , Assupol Life Ltd , and Visa : Silver Partners committed to empowering women's excellence.



, , , and : Silver Partners committed to empowering women's excellence. Blue Label Telecoms , GreySun Media , Mandate Molefi , Business Directive Contract Services (BDCS) and Shomang Group : Valued Bronze Partners supporting the cause.



, , , and : Valued Bronze Partners supporting the cause. Net0, Gauteng City College, Easy Talent Software, Sanofi - Aventis South Africa, Slfashion/IHK Trading Pty Ltd and Mancosa: All esteemed partners contributing to the success of this event.

Strategic collaborations

The Standard Bank Top Women Conference is honoured to collaborate with strategic partners who share our vision for a more inclusive world:

Primedia Outdoor – Thank you for lighting up the city with our inspiring billboards.



– Thank you for lighting up the city with our inspiring billboards. British Chamber of Commerce, Simodisa Startup, WIMSA, and Black Umbrellas – Organisations that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with us in championing women's progress.

A glam box of empowerment

Don't miss the chance to grab one of our exclusive virtual glam boxes! For 100 lucky delegates, this bag of goodies will be shipped right to your doorsteps the week before the conference, filled with Top Women merchandise and inspirational treats.

Secure your spot online.

Key actions for empowerment and growth

Walk away from the Standard Bank Top Women Conference with more than inspiration. You'll leave with key actions to implement in your business, strategies to overcome barriers, and a profound understanding of how accelerating digital transformation can drive gender empowerment and fuel Africa's growth.

Gender inequality is a challenge we must confront head-on. The Standard Bank Top Women Conference 2023 is the catalyst for change. Join us in this global movement to shatter glass ceilings, bridge gender gaps, and empower women to lead, innovate, and succeed.

Get your tickets now and be part of the solution. Secure your spot in person. register here.

Together, we'll ignite change, empower women, and create a world where equality reigns.



