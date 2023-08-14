Industries

Africa


Maximise your chances of success: Submit your winning entries to the Assegai Awards 2023

14 Aug 2023
Issued by: DMASA
Are you an agency or company that has executed outstanding marketing campaigns over the past year? If so, it's time to shine and get your achievements recognised by industry experts.
Maximise your chances of success: Submit your winning entries to the Assegai Awards 2023

Are you an agency or company that has executed outstanding marketing campaigns over the past year? If so, it's time to shine and get your achievements recognised by industry experts. The Assegai Awards 2023, a prestigious accolade in the marketing and advertising landscape, is just around the corner. With the deadline of 1 September 2023 rapidly approaching, this article aims to guide you through the submission process and help you maximise your chances of success.

  1. Understand the Assegai Awards:

    2. The Assegai Awards celebrate excellence in marketing and advertising, recognising campaigns that demonstrate creativity, strategy, and measurable results. It is paramount to familiarise yourself with the award categories, criteria, and submission guidelines to ensure the best fit for your campaign.

  2. Reflect on your campaign's objectives and achievements:

    3. Before embarking on the submission process, take a moment to reflect on your campaign’s objectives, strategic approach, creativity, and ROI. Highlight any unique challenges faced and how you overcame them. Providing a comprehensive understanding of your campaign’s impact will greatly enhance your chances of success.

  3. Craft a compelling entry:

    4. The submission process requires you to articulate your campaign's story concisely and compellingly. Keep in mind that the judging panel will be looking for clarity, innovative ideas, and tangible results. Make use of specific examples, metrics, and data to support your claims and demonstrate the effectiveness of your campaign.

The Assegai Awards 2023 presents an exceptional opportunity to showcase your agency or company's marketing prowess and be recognised as a leader in the industry. By understanding the awards, reflecting on your achievements, crafting a compelling entry, emphasising innovation, and highlighting tangible results, you can increase your chances of attaining this prestigious recognition. Don't miss out on this chance to celebrate your successes and propel your brand to new heights of recognition and credibility. Act now and submit your winning entry before the looming deadline of 1 September 2023!

DMASA
The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.

