Sales Summit to help sales teams boost their sales

8 Jun 2023
Issued by: Cadek Media
The annual Sales Summit conference is taking place in Sandton on Wednesday 21 June 2023. This full-day sales conference and sales training event will help sales professionals and teams achieve better results in their sales efforts.
Sales Summit to help sales teams boost their sales

More than seven sales experts will share their knowledge, sales tactics, tips and sales ideas to inspire, encourage and motivate sales teams to achieve better sales results. The conference is open to all types of sales people across all industries and has a strong focus on the business to business sales journey.

Topics that will be discussed include: Sales strategies, cold calling, prospecting, filling the sales pipeline, perfecting your pitch, solutions selling, customer relations, objection handling, telesales and much more. The conference is presented in an informal manner and allows for ample interaction and networking.

Sales Summit to help sales teams boost their sales

Speakers include sales trainers like Colin Vermaak, Winston Nolan, Esté Pretorius, Trudi du Toit, Vinesh Maharaj, Lee Roebeck, Joni Peddie, Irma Karsten and others.

The full-day training event starts at 8:30am and ends at 4pm on Wednesday 21 June at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton. The full programme and tickets are available online at www.salessummit.co.za. Bookings can also be made directly with the organisers, CADEK Media, on Tel: +27 21 854 4700 or by email at az.oc.kedac@ofni.

