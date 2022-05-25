Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comTopco MediaIMC ConferenceBrandFusionDigital School of MarketingShowmaxPrimedia BroadcastingOliverDMASAJoe Public UnitedRand ShowBMi ResearchSpark MediaRogerwilcoBateleur Brand PlanningEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Account/Operations Manager Johannesburg
  • FIT Travel/Tour Consultant Cape Town
  • HR Manager Cape Town
  • Senior Divisional Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • Event Manager Johannesburg
  • Sound Technician Pretoria
  • Function and Events Specialist Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Africa. Relevant or relegated? Find out at this year's Nedbank IMC 2022

    25 May 2022
    Issued by: IMC Conference
    On 29 July, at the virtual Nedbank Integrated Marketing Conference (IMC) 2022, one of the stalwarts of South Africa's marketing scene, Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairman of Brand Africa and the Brand Leadership Group, will be asking an important question. Is Africa relevant or relegated?
    Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairman of Brand Africa and the Brand Leadership Group
    Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairman of Brand Africa and the Brand Leadership Group
    The Nedbank IMC’s theme this year is: Marketing. Is it relevant? Ikalafeng is well placed to consider this question from a distinctly African perspective, having visited every country in the African continent and worked in more than twenty. “I think that as Africans,” says Ikalafeng, “we are very ready to adopt the stance that our continent is relegated by the rest of the world. In certain instances, this is true. Think of the recent Covid-19 vaccination discrimination when we had poor access to the vaccine while other countries were stockpiling.”

    But this is not the whole story, he suggests. Africa is an enduring source of creative inspiration for other markets, from design to cuisine to culture and beyond. “We have a strong brand called Africa. It is an exciting time for us to push this brand,” says Ikalafeng.

    “But if I look at what we ourselves are doing, there is some concern. Of all the brands that Africans rate most highly, only 20% are made in Africa. We may even be buying international products with an African flair or flavour; essentially buying back an “Africa” that has been produced elsewhere! In so doing, are we complicit in relegating our own continent?”

    Dale Hefer, CEO of the Nedbank IMC says that the conference has always encouraged critical and new ways of thinking. “Thebe’s presentation will provide rich food for thought. He might prod us into considering our own assumptions as African marketers. But he’ll undoubtedly inspire us, too.”

    Ikalafeng has a big personality, a wealth of knowledge about branding in Africa, and a critical, but ultimately positive, outlook on what we have to offer. His presentation at the Nedbank IMC 2022 will likely produce pure (African) gold. Don’t miss it.

    Virtual tickets are available at R1,999 (excluding VAT)
    Group discounts are available.
    Book now at imcconference.com.
    Nedbank IMC 2022 bursaries are available at imcconference.com/imc-bursaries/.

    NextOptions
    IMC Conference
    The Nedbank IMC has become Africa's premier integrated marketing conference. Any marketing person irrespective of role, level or discipline needs to attend this conference.
    Read more: Nedbank, Thebe Ikalafeng, Brand Leadership Group, Brand Africa, Dale Hefer

    Related

    Duke Advertising appoints new MD
    DUKEDuke Advertising appoints new MD10 May 2022
    Green is the new gold: why companies should invest in the green economy
    TrialogueGreen is the new gold: why companies should invest in the green economy5 May 2022
    Is your brand a beacon of relevance?
    IMC ConferenceIs your brand a beacon of relevance?29 Apr 2022
    New NPO brings together world-leading companies to help achieve UN SDGs
    New NPO brings together world-leading companies to help achieve UN SDGs28 Apr 2022
    The golden needle of relevance in the unprecedented age of personal brand endorsement
    IMC ConferenceThe golden needle of relevance in the unprecedented age of personal brand endorsement20 Apr 2022
    Don't be relegated to 'flavour of the month' - find your relevance
    IMC ConferenceDon't be relegated to 'flavour of the month' - find your relevance19 Apr 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz