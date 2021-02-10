The One Club announces inaugural Within conference

The One Club for Creativity will hold its first Within: The In-House Creative Conference, streaming live 30 March to 1 April 2021.

Lydia Baillergeau, creative director, Facebook AI;



Jean Batthany, VP, global creative, Disney Parks, Experiences + Products, The Walt Disney Company;



Ez Blaine, executive creative director, ChowNow and leader of The One Club’s ONE School Los Angeles free portfolio program for Black creatives;



Matthew Bull, chief creative advisor, AB InBev, Kraft Heinz and LiveKindly, board member, Skullcandy;



Christian Haas, global creative director, Devices & Services, Google;



Jess Kirkman, executive creative director, Taco Bell;



Scott Larson, head of creative, Salesforce;



Dennis Lim, global executive creative director, Cisco Hatch, Cisco;



Adam Morgan, executive creative director, Adobe;



Tracy Stallard, global VP, experiential & in-house agency (draftLine), AB InBev;



Mike Wente, VP, creative marketing & operations, Creative Marketing Group, Verizon.

The new conference addresses a void in the market for a forum to examine issues specific to in-house creative teams and cultures. The event is targeted at the universe of in-house creatives, including department and group heads, creative directors, art directors, copywriters and designers.Confirmed speakers so far who will present under the conference theme 'Culture, Capabilities and Teams' include:Additional speakers will be confirmed shortly.The conference streams online with three 45-minute sessions, including discussion and Q&A, running 1:00pm-5:15pm EST each day. Individual tickets are $299; five-ticket group tickets are $1,200.Companies have long relied on in-house creative teams to conceive and collaborate on how a brand appears in the marketplace. From the colour of product packaging to casting of a web series, the influence of in-house creative teams is on the rise and reflected in store shelf success and industry award recognition.“But outward success can only come from internal efficiency, agility, innovation and excellence,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club. “We developed Within to be a unique online conference aimed squarely at the inner dynamics of the very best in-house creative departments, with sessions by some of the most acclaimed brand and marketing leaders. It will be an inside look at the cultures behind the teams who build, maintain and grow a brand's presence in the market.”The conference is the latest initiative from The One Club to support the brand-side creative community. This also marks the first year the organisation’s two marquee global awards programmes — The One Show 2021 and historic ADC 100th Annual Awards — will have standalone disciplines and dedicated juries of peers for in-house creative work.Entry fees for both shows increase after each deadline period: regular deadline 12 March 2021, extended deadline is 19 March and final deadline 26 March 2021.