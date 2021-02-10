Common mistakes to avoid when crafting the ultimate customer experience

Photo by Anthony Shkraba© from Pexels
Quite simply, organisations who fail to adopt a customer-centric approach risk lagging behind competitors who have already become customer-obsessed.While research shows 86% of buyers are willing to pay more for a great customer experience, Uys says there are several common mistakes that can derail efforts at personalisation and the customer journey. “Developing an unmatched customer experience involves applying the most appropriate methodologies and expertise in the right areas of focus. From customer research data teams to marketing and operations, user experience design and development teams, just to name a few.”
How do you become the best milkshake in the country without knowing what flavour and recipe your customers want and prefer? And how do you serve your customers through a platform you don’t yet know they’ll be comfortable using or a method of payment they feel safe completing?Aside from relying solely on tech solutions to fill organisational gaps and solve customer pain points, Hardy says that businesses tend to place too much emphasis on customer acquisition strategies and journeys and very little focus on the servicing side. “Despite sweeping change in almost every industry, companies still rely on repeat business and loyal customers for success. This means that a large portion of focus needs to be on how to continuously bring customers to your brand, and keep them there for as long as possible. The aim should be to invite them into your space, have them forget time altogether, and not want to be anywhere else.”
The world is changing, so are customers. Needs are evolving, customers are more demanding, challenges are increasing and what might have differentiated organisations in the past, may not be what differentiates them in the future.