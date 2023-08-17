Four habits and behaviours of Gen Z shoppers influencing the digital transformation of the delivery game

In recent years, the convergence of Gen Zs shopping habits, and the exponential growth of online shopping, has seen the delivery game experience a seismic shift.

Gen Z, the digitally native generation born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, has not only reshaped the way we shop but also revolutionised the expectations surrounding the delivery experience.

Tech-driven delivery solutions

With a whopping 98% of tech-savvy Gen Z owning smartphones, 32% of them shop online at least once daily (compared to 25% of millennials, 15% of Gen X and 7% of baby boomers).

This surge in Gen Zs online shopping activities has spurred the need for efficient, seamless, and tech-driven delivery solutions, forcing the logistics sector to adapt and embrace digital transformations to meet their evolving demands.Gen Z's shopping habits and behaviours have played a significant role in driving the digital transformation of the logistics sector.

“The demand for seamless and efficient delivery, the need for customer connectivity, and the preference for flexibility and alternative delivery options have reshaped the industry.

“Embracing digital solutions and staying ahead of evolving consumer expectations are crucial for businesses to succeed in the ever-evolving delivery landscape,” says Nicholas Tooze, national pudo manager.

4 habits and behaviours of Gen Z shoppers

Demand for seamless and efficient delivery Gen Z has grown up in the digital age and are accustomed to instant gratification, expecting their online purchases to be delivered quickly and efficiently. This demand has pushed the logistics sector to adopt technologies that optimize operations for road freight, with 35-40% of delivery companies worldwide implementing such solutions. Embracing technology for customer connectivity Gen Z shoppers are highly connected and tech-savvy, relying on their smartphones and apps for various aspects of their lives, including shopping. Streamlining the last-Mile delivery process The last-mile delivery process, from the warehouse to the customer's doorstep, presents challenges for businesses. Gen Z shoppers, with their high expectations for efficiency and convenience, have driven the need for streamlined last-mile delivery. Alternative delivery options and flexibility Gen Z shoppers value flexibility and control over their delivery experiences.

Thriving in the competitive landscape

The habits and behaviours of Gen Z shoppers have forced businesses in the logistics sector to adapt to new technologies and fulfil evolving consumer and business requirements.

Digital transformation is no longer just a matter of keeping up with the times; it has become an essential strategy for businesses to thrive in the competitive landscape.

By embracing digital solutions, companies can stay ahead of the curve, meet the expectations of Gen Z customers, and unlock new growth opportunities.