Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

W&RSETAOnPoint PRDistellKLABurnesseoOLC Through The Line CommunicationsHeineken South AfricaBataNew MediaJNPRBrandMappEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Design & Manufacturing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Four habits and behaviours of Gen Z shoppers influencing the digital transformation of the delivery game

17 Aug 2023
In recent years, the convergence of Gen Zs shopping habits, and the exponential growth of online shopping, has seen the delivery game experience a seismic shift.
Image supplied. Four habits and behaviours of Gen Z shoppers have influenced the digital transformation of the delivery game
Image supplied. Four habits and behaviours of Gen Z shoppers have influenced the digital transformation of the delivery game

Gen Z, the digitally native generation born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, has not only reshaped the way we shop but also revolutionised the expectations surrounding the delivery experience.

Tech-driven delivery solutions

With a whopping 98% of tech-savvy Gen Z owning smartphones, 32% of them shop online at least once daily (compared to 25% of millennials, 15% of Gen X and 7% of baby boomers).

This surge in Gen Zs online shopping activities has spurred the need for efficient, seamless, and tech-driven delivery solutions, forcing the logistics sector to adapt and embrace digital transformations to meet their evolving demands.Gen Z's shopping habits and behaviours have played a significant role in driving the digital transformation of the logistics sector.

“The demand for seamless and efficient delivery, the need for customer connectivity, and the preference for flexibility and alternative delivery options have reshaped the industry.

“Embracing digital solutions and staying ahead of evolving consumer expectations are crucial for businesses to succeed in the ever-evolving delivery landscape,” says Nicholas Tooze, national pudo manager.

Source: Engineering News Gateway Mall in KwaZulu-Natal. the declining June 2023 real retail sales numbers point to a likely continuation of the recent weakening in the retail property market on a national basis
7th consecutive retail sales decline for June, as widespread pressure on most retailer categories continues

4 hours ago

4 habits and behaviours of Gen Z shoppers

Four habits and behaviours of Gen Z shoppers have influenced the digital transformation of the delivery game.

  1. Demand for seamless and efficient delivery

    2. Gen Z has grown up in the digital age and are accustomed to instant gratification, expecting their online purchases to be delivered quickly and efficiently. This demand has pushed the logistics sector to adopt technologies that optimize operations for road freight, with 35-40% of delivery companies worldwide implementing such solutions.

  2. Embracing technology for customer connectivity

    3. Gen Z shoppers are highly connected and tech-savvy, relying on their smartphones and apps for various aspects of their lives, including shopping.

  3. Streamlining the last-Mile delivery process

    4. The last-mile delivery process, from the warehouse to the customer's doorstep, presents challenges for businesses. Gen Z shoppers, with their high expectations for efficiency and convenience, have driven the need for streamlined last-mile delivery.

  4. Alternative delivery options and flexibility

    5. Gen Z shoppers value flexibility and control over their delivery experiences.

Thriving in the competitive landscape

The habits and behaviours of Gen Z shoppers have forced businesses in the logistics sector to adapt to new technologies and fulfil evolving consumer and business requirements.

Digital transformation is no longer just a matter of keeping up with the times; it has become an essential strategy for businesses to thrive in the competitive landscape.

By embracing digital solutions, companies can stay ahead of the curve, meet the expectations of Gen Z customers, and unlock new growth opportunities.

NextOptions
Read more: retail, online shopping, shopping habits

Related

H&M Studio's latest collection channels the stark sophistication of film noir heroines
H&M Studio's latest collection channels the stark sophistication of film noir heroines2 hours ago
Source: Engineering News Gateway Mall in KwaZulu-Natal. the declining June 2023 real retail sales numbers point to a likely continuation of the recent weakening in the retail property market on a national basis
7th consecutive retail sales decline for June, as widespread pressure on most retailer categories continues4 hours ago
Source: Reuters.
Rand inches up before retail sales data release1 day ago
Image supplied. CEM Africa 2023 takes place today and tomorrow in Cape Town.
#CEMAfrica2023: AI's impact on CX takes centre stage1 day ago
Source: © Swisherpost Rioters linked to the Cape Town taxi strike were caught on camera looting shops inside the Gugulethu Shopping Mall
Arrests made after looting during Cape Town taxi strike2 days ago
Woolworths' eco mannequins in newly launched Wedit stores
Woolworths' eco mannequins in newly launched Wedit stores2 days ago
South Africa informal traders to learn from Kenyan counterparts on innovation businesses
W&RSETASouth Africa informal traders to learn from Kenyan counterparts on innovation businesses2 days ago
Source: LinkedIn Amazon Stores will hold its second sale event this October
Amazon announces 2nd Prime Big Deal Days! in October3 days ago

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz