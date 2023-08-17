A new mood of dark glamour takes hold with H&M Studio's latest collection. Inspired by fashion's taste for the thrilling simplicity of black coupled with silhouettes that semaphore restraint, the collection channels the stark sophistication of film noir heroines.

Image supplied. H&M Studio’s latest collection channels the stark sophistication of film noir heroines

The H&M Studio collection will be available exclusively at Superbalist.com from 28 September.

The collection heroes durable, high-quality fabrics with the majority made from more sustainably sourced materials, including recycled polyester and Tencel.

“This season the design team was inspired by horror-movie heroines whose style always stays sophisticated, no matter how spooky the circumstances. We wanted to channel that pulled-together look with pieces that confer polish, but are practical enough to transition effortlessly between situations and seasons,” says Linda Wikell, concept designer at H&M Studio.

!0 years of H&M Studio

This season’s collection marks 10 years of H&M Studio, and a new chapter for the limited-edition collections.

H&M Studio is H&M’s most directional, fashion-forward offering. Launched in 2013, the biannual collections are developed in-house by a dedicated design team at the brand’s Stockholm atelier.

In a newly expanded remit, from this season H&M Studio will comprise a creative framework that encompasses multiple limited-edition collections per year, with several drops per season.

Ppragmatic but poetic

“H&M Studio is our most directional, fashion-forward offeing.This season, our design team has created a collection that feels pragmatic but poetic. Premium qualities feature throughout the collection with tailoring, outerwear, and decorated denim that you’ll fall in love with instantly, and wear over and over, for years to come,” says Ann-Sofie Johansson, head of design and creative advisor at H&M.

Key pieces are designed to cultivate a captive audience.

Embrace the forever appeal of a bright-white shirt, its crisp neckline punctuated with an oversized bow, then lean romantic come nightfall with a sheer tulle top with a ruffle-adorned front and sleeves that flare at the wrist.

Or simply pull on a black A-line mini dress with a razor-sharp white collar that cuts through a crowd in singular style.

Accessories add a touch of gloss, including sleek nappa-leather boots and statement jewellery. So too a padded cushion-clutch bag, one of several favourite pieces making a welcome return from the H&M Studio archives, in this case reworked for this season in soft black