Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

W&RSETAOnPoint PRDistellKLABurnesseoOLC Through The Line CommunicationsHeineken South AfricaBataNew MediaJNPRBrandMappEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


H&M Studio's latest collection channels the stark sophistication of film noir heroines

17 Aug 2023
A new mood of dark glamour takes hold with H&M Studio's latest collection. Inspired by fashion's taste for the thrilling simplicity of black coupled with silhouettes that semaphore restraint, the collection channels the stark sophistication of film noir heroines.
Image supplied. H&M Studio’s latest collection channels the stark sophistication of film noir heroines
Image supplied. H&M Studio’s latest collection channels the stark sophistication of film noir heroines

The H&M Studio collection will be available exclusively at Superbalist.com from 28 September.

The collection heroes durable, high-quality fabrics with the majority made from more sustainably sourced materials, including recycled polyester and Tencel.

“This season the design team was inspired by horror-movie heroines whose style always stays sophisticated, no matter how spooky the circumstances. We wanted to channel that pulled-together look with pieces that confer polish, but are practical enough to transition effortlessly between situations and seasons,” says Linda Wikell, concept designer at H&M Studio.

!0 years of H&M Studio

This season’s collection marks 10 years of H&M Studio, and a new chapter for the limited-edition collections.

H&M Studio is H&M’s most directional, fashion-forward offering. Launched in 2013, the biannual collections are developed in-house by a dedicated design team at the brand’s Stockholm atelier.

In a newly expanded remit, from this season H&M Studio will comprise a creative framework that encompasses multiple limited-edition collections per year, with several drops per season.

H&M South Africa goes online in partnership with Superbalist
H&M South Africa goes online in partnership with Superbalist

15 Dec 2022

Ppragmatic but poetic

“H&M Studio is our most directional, fashion-forward offeing.This season, our design team has created a collection that feels pragmatic but poetic. Premium qualities feature throughout the collection with tailoring, outerwear, and decorated denim that you’ll fall in love with instantly, and wear over and over, for years to come,” says Ann-Sofie Johansson, head of design and creative advisor at H&M.

Key pieces are designed to cultivate a captive audience.

Embrace the forever appeal of a bright-white shirt, its crisp neckline punctuated with an oversized bow, then lean romantic come nightfall with a sheer tulle top with a ruffle-adorned front and sleeves that flare at the wrist.

Or simply pull on a black A-line mini dress with a razor-sharp white collar that cuts through a crowd in singular style.

Accessories add a touch of gloss, including sleek nappa-leather boots and statement jewellery. So too a padded cushion-clutch bag, one of several favourite pieces making a welcome return from the H&M Studio archives, in this case reworked for this season in soft black

NextOptions
Read more: retail, fashion, H&M, retail stores

Related

Image supplied. Four habits and behaviours of Gen Z shoppers have influenced the digital transformation of the delivery game
Four habits and behaviours of Gen Z shoppers influencing the digital transformation of the delivery game36 minutes ago
Source: Engineering News Gateway Mall in KwaZulu-Natal. the declining June 2023 real retail sales numbers point to a likely continuation of the recent weakening in the retail property market on a national basis
7th consecutive retail sales decline for June, as widespread pressure on most retailer categories continues4 hours ago
Source: Reuters.
Rand inches up before retail sales data release1 day ago
Image supplied. CEM Africa 2023 takes place today and tomorrow in Cape Town.
#CEMAfrica2023: AI's impact on CX takes centre stage2 days ago
Source: © Swisherpost Rioters linked to the Cape Town taxi strike were caught on camera looting shops inside the Gugulethu Shopping Mall
Arrests made after looting during Cape Town taxi strike2 days ago
Woolworths' eco mannequins in newly launched Wedit stores
Woolworths' eco mannequins in newly launched Wedit stores2 days ago
South Africa informal traders to learn from Kenyan counterparts on innovation businesses
W&RSETASouth Africa informal traders to learn from Kenyan counterparts on innovation businesses3 days ago
Image supplied. The top 20 winners of the V&A Waterfront Tenant Service Excellence Awards 2023
Diamond jeweller Shimansky: V&A Waterfront Tenant Service Excellence Awards overall winner3 days ago

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz