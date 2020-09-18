Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Magazines Company news South Africa

Menu

#ACACaresCovid19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Youngster leads provincial epidemiology

18 Sep 2020
Issued by: Topco Media
The Government Communication and Information System's (GCIS) Public Sector Manager magazine September edition is out now!

In this issue, we take a look at our unique heritage and cultural identity, you can expect in-depth articles on:
    - Excelling at epidemiology with 27-year-old Wellington Maruma
    - Honouring the calling and striving for public service excellence
    - Preserving South Africa's rich heritage
    - Government strengthening fight against GBV (gender-based violence)
Download your copy here

The Public Sector Manager communicates with the strategic component of the government's target audiences - senior public sector managers. The magazine aims to help public sector/government managers and their departments/agencies to improve the quality of the services they provide by reporting on management innovations and best practices within the public sector.

For more information visit https://www.publicsectormanager.co.za/

Topco MediaDYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: GCIS, Government Communication and Information System

Related

Topco MediaSouth Africa's Battle Plan for Covid-191 Jun 2020
Topco MediaPublic Sector Manager magazine now available online15 Apr 2020
Social media: Promising arena for public debate5 Apr 2019
Photographer wants R20m from GCIS for unlawful distribution of Madiba image10 Dec 2014
Awards put spotlight on values in the media5 Jun 2014

News


Show more

Let's do Biz