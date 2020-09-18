Youngster leads provincial epidemiology

The Government Communication and Information System's (GCIS) Public Sector Manager magazine September edition is out now!
In this issue, we take a look at our unique heritage and cultural identity, you can expect in-depth articles on:
- Excelling at epidemiology with 27-year-old Wellington Maruma
- Honouring the calling and striving for public service excellence
- Preserving South Africa's rich heritage
- Government strengthening fight against GBV (gender-based violence)
The Public Sector Manager
communicates with the strategic component of the government's target audiences - senior public sector managers. The magazine aims to help public sector/government managers and their departments/agencies to improve the quality of the services they provide by reporting on management innovations and best practices within the public sector.
