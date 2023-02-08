African Bank scoops top employer honours for the second year in a row

It's official. African Bank is making the right moves to cement its 'greatest of all time' status as a certified top employer in South Africa.

Kennedy G Bungane, CEO at African Bank

The bank is delighted to celebrate yet another significant milestone with its recognition as a Top Employer in the country for the second year running.

This certification was provided by the Top Employers Institute, which is the global authority on excellence in people practices. It audits and certifies qualifying organisations based on the results of their H.R. Best Practices Survey. This survey audits six HR domains including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Leaning, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

African Bank was certified as a Top Employer in South Africa, alongside 2,053 organisations in 121 regions across five continents.

African Bank’s CEO, Kennedy G Bungane, lauds the organisation’s consistency in its score which illustrates the bank’s commitment and determination to create an environment where employees could thrive and realise their full potential.

“The Top Employer results reflect an improvement in areas of our business related to strategy, leadership, engagement and onboarding/offboarding, as well as diversity and inclusion practices. This accolade solidifies to us that our employee value proposition is strong and empowers our employees to deliver the best customer experience,” Bungane says.

African Bank strives to ensure that its human capital policies and people practices are continually aligned to the purpose of the bank, which is to advance lives through financial and related services.

Adds Bungane: “We are more than just a bank. We are a mission manifesting itself as a bank. And our mission and vision is to build a scalable, diversified, and sustainable banking business with a compelling listable proposition and our employees are a crucial part of this vision.”

African Bank is built on a culture of participation and inclusion that shows its people they are all a valued and crucial part of the African Bank story. Creating a movement in an environment where employees can live out the brand essence – that of having the audacity to believe – allows employees to aim for excellence and achievements.

“This accomplishment is no coincidence as part of our Excelerate25 strategy is to return to African Bank’s heritage which is to be a bank for the people, by the people, serving the people. So how people experience us – whether as a customer or employee – is extremely important to us,” concludes Bungane.



