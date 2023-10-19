Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OFM RadioTDMCeMediaInvibes AdvertisingHelmMotherland OMNiDelta Victor BravoBusiness and Arts South AfricaBroad MediaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingIncubetaTopco MediaAsk AfrikaMultiChoiceNorth-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Research News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Report: Significant increase in journalist response rates to pitches

19 Oct 2023
Propel, the creator of Artificial Media Intelligence (AMI), has revealed its Q3 2023 Propel Media Barometer. The report says that, in Q3 of 2023, journalists responded to just 3.33% of the more than 400,000 pitches transmitted through its platform.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Meanwhile, podcast pitch volume increased by 53.19%, with response rates for them at 15.18%.

Significant response

While there was an 11.37% increase in journalist responses between Q2 2023 and Q3 2023, there was also a 14.51% decrease in pitch volume.

This decrease in volume is similar to decreases seen year by year between Q2 and Q3 as PR professionals and journalists go on summer vacation.

However, what’s different this year is the significant increase in pitch response rates. In fact, an increase of this magnitude has never been seen by Propel.

This is leading the company to believe that one of the drivers for the increased response rates has to do with PR professionals incorporating more generative AI into their workflows.

The common refrain among PR thought leaders is that by using genAI to take over the heavy lifting for the more monotonous tasks, people in communications can spend more time honing their messaging and personalising pitches. It seems that this is indeed what is happening. Propel says it will continue to monitor pitching and response rates to confirm this hypothesis.

Tuesday trumps all

In terms of PR pitching, the best day is still Tuesday, with 27.97% of pitches sent that day, of which 26.06% were responded to. In addition, subject lines of between one to five words had the highest response rate of 3.81%, but there were only approximately 27,000 pitches in this bracket sent.

Pitches with subjects between six to nine words and received an open rate of 50.31% and a response rate of 3.78%. Interestingly, the subject line tranche with the most pitches sent was between 10-15 words, but these only received response rates of 2.16%.

Source:
Report: Journalist response rate to pitches remains under 3%

13 Jul 2023

Meanwhile, pitches whose bodies were between 51-150 words yet again saw the highest number of responses at 7.49%, while pitches between 501-1,000 words saw only a 1.65% response rate. Pitches in the 51-150 word range comprised 2.95% of pitches sent, while those between 501-1,000 words comprised the largest tranche at 34.67%, likely due to them being full bylined articles or press releases.

The barometer also revealed that pitches mentioning AI only had a 57.66% open rate, down from 91% the previous quarter. Responses also went down, from 1.96% in Q2 to 1.72% in Q3. However, pitches mentioning the phrase “generative AI” had a 61.62% open rate and a 9.4% response rate - down from 11.34%. This suggests that generative AI pitches are becoming less popular as the technology becomes more mainstream.

Hard hitting news

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Taylor Swift have also dominated news cycles, but despite hundreds of pitches mentioning them, none of them received any sort of a response. It appears that unless someone has real, hard hitting news about them, it’s best not to use these celebrities as news hooks.

Finally, there was a nearly 85% increase in both the amounts of Series A and Series B funding round pitches, while seed funding and Series C pitches decreased by 22.22% and 46.68% respectively. Interestingly, there was a 152% increase in responses to seed funding rounds, with Series A and Series B pitches both seeing increased response rates of around 50%. Series C pitches saw an approximately 8% decrease in responses.

“Generative AI is perhaps the biggest game changer in PR since the internet,” said Zach Cutler, co-founder & CEO of Propel.

“For the past year, PR thought leaders have been touting the benefits of incorporating AI into their workflows. Specifically, how genAI can assist in creating first drafts of pitches, press releases, and media lists to free up communicators’ time to strategise and focus on the core aspects of PR.

“Today, given the increased adoption of genAI by PR professionals, and after looking at the combined decrease in pitching volume and increase in response rates over this past quarter, it appears these talking points can be backed up by hard data. The benefits of this technology’s incorporation into the communications industry are clear, and it’s quickly becoming a part of the standard PR toolkit.”

NextOptions
Read more: journalists, response, PR, Zach Cutler, Propel

Related

Source: Communicate Leo Burnett, Dubai's The Homecoming campaign, a Finalist in Corporate Purpose/Social Responsibility, won a further Silver and Bronze
UAE agencies collect more metal as LIA announces final categories21 hours ago
Source: © Kayak 96% of companies interviewed for PR Sscope Spain are satisfied with the work done by their communication consultants
PR Scope Spain: 96% of companies are satisfied with their communication consultants' work2 days ago
Source: Retroviral Mike Sharman from Retroviral,which has been named as a finalist in the PRovoke Media 2023 Global PR Agencies of the Year
SA's Retroviral named in PRovoke Media's 2023 Global PR Agencies of the Year11 Oct 2023
Image supplied. Wunderman Thompson has launched Reveal, a complete AI creative testing solution to help brands evaluate their advertising and brand assets
Wunderman Thompson launches AI creative testing solution3 Oct 2023
Media monitoring company Novus Group gives three of the pillars for measuring for PR success.
3 pillars to unlock the secrets to PR success2 Oct 2023
Image supplied. Communications agency, Idea Engineers, celebrates its 21st anniversary this year co-founder; Janice Spark, reflects on 5 reasons for the company's longevity
Exclusive: How Idea Engineers built a sustainable business for 21 years28 Sep 2023
Source: RVI Sanef and Standard Bank find common ground on Daily Maverick issue
Standard Bank apologises to Daily Maverick, meets with Sanef26 Sep 2023
Source: © 123rf Lola Sinclair Lazarus, Managing Member Bullion PR and Communication gives nine tips on establishing a PR presence in the UK and SA
9 Tips on establishing a PR presence in the UK and SA15 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz