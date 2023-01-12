Industries

Havas prosumer studies reveal interesting facts on lesser explored topics

12 Jan 2023
Issued by: Havas Johannesburg
Twice a year Havas Group conducts a proprietary prosumer study across multiple countries: Who are prosumers? Prosumers are today's leading influencers and market drivers. They have been a focus of Havas studies for nearly two decades. Beyond their own economic impact, prosumers are important because they influence the brand choices and consumption behaviours of others. What prosumers are doing today, mainstream consumers will likely be doing 6 to 18 months from now.

In 2022, Havas partnered with Market Probe International to survey 14,594 people ages 18+ in 30 markets. Interestingly, the two studies done in 2022 explore on the one hand the power of communities, and a niche but growing topic, which is relationship with pets.

Some key findings from a South Africa perspective are brought to you here:

Havas prosumer studies reveal interesting facts on lesser explored topics
Havas prosumer studies reveal interesting facts on lesser explored topics

“Communities are integral to the functioning of our society in South Africa, we all know that, but we are yet to fully understand and appreciate the power it gives us,” says Carel Scheepers, head of strategy at Havas Village South Africa

“It is extremely important that we go beyond standard topics and deep dive on consumer behaviour from an emotional response perspective, and the study on relationship with pets was truly insightful.” he continues.

Consumer research is a core strength at Havas, we keep up with what’s most meaningful for our audiences if we want to effectively build meaningful brands for the future.

Havas Johannesburg
Havas Worldwide Johannesburg thrives on creative business ideas, proudly flipping the conventional advertising agency on its head. Our specialisation is world first, creative communication, that's designed to build meaningful connections between brand and consumers.
