MRF implements auditors' recommendtion, delays Maps release

6 Dec 2022
The Marketing Research Foundation (MRF) has prioritised the implementation of the auditors' recommendations to further improve the stability and reliability of its Marketing All Product Survey (Maps).
Source © Scott Graham The Marketing Research Foundation (MRF) has decided to prioritise the implementation of the auditors' recommendations to further improve the stability and reliability of its Marketing All Product Survey (Maps)
Source © Scott Graham Unsplash.com Unsplash The Marketing Research Foundation (MRF) has decided to prioritise the implementation of the auditors’ recommendations to further improve the stability and reliability of its Marketing All Product Survey (Maps)

This has meant that it has not released the latest Maps data covering July 2021 to June 2022 fieldwork period at the end of November.

The MRF is aiming to release the data for July 2021 to June 2022 fieldwork period in January 2023, coinciding with the industry return from a well-deserved festive season break and in time for marketing budgets.

The exact date will be confirmed and communicated to the industry as soon as possible.

The implementation of the auditors’ recommendations involves adjusting how the sample data is weighted to more accurately reflect population figures.

“Arriving at an ideal weighting framework is a highly technical and iterative process that requires time and accuracy,” says MRF’s CEO, Johann Koster.

Source:
MRF Maps audit goes smoothly

14 Oct 2022

More stable and reliable data

The audit showed that past Maps releases achieved weighting efficiencies of approximately 71% which is acceptable by international standards, however, the adjustments being made will improve that to 75%.

This means more stable and reliable data.

It is extremely important to the MRF that released data to agencies and marketers is of the highest quality and integrity. “We firmly believe that the extra time and effort that we put in now to achieve these higher data efficiencies is well worth it,” confirms Koster.

“We are putting the work in now so that we can deliver more efficiently in future and we cannot rush the process as accuracy is of paramount importance. The benefits of an improved weighting model far outweigh the impacts of a single delayed release,” adds Koster.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our subscribers and their agencies for their patience, understanding and support while we work through this critical process.”

research, data, marketing research, measurement, media research, MRF, Marketing Research Foundation, Maps, Johann Koster, Marketing All Product Survey

