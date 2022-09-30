Shoprite Group store openings in September create 521 new jobs

The Shoprite Group opened 31 new stores during the month of September, equating to more than one store a day and creating 521 new jobs.

Shoprite Avonwood in Elsies River, Western Cape. Source: Supplied

With more than 145,000 employees, the Group is South Africa’s largest private sector employer – a trend which is set to continue as it plans to open 275 new stores in 2023.

The makeup of these new stores is diverse and stretches across its various formats and brands - including Checkers, Shoprite, Usave, Petshop Science, Liquorshop and Little Me.

The new stores include, among others:

Checkers Uitzicht in Kraaifontein, Western Cape

Checkers Boardwalk in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape

Checkers Athlone Park in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal

Checkers Irene Boulevard in Irene, Gauteng

Shoprite Avonwood in Elsies River, Western Cape

Usave in Alicedale, Eastern Cape

Usave Chiawelo in Soweto, Gauteng

Little Me Table Bay Mall in Sunningdale, Western Cape

Little Me Roodepoort, Gauteng

Little Me Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape

Petshop Science Roodepoort, Gauteng

Petshop Science Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal

Petshop Science Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape

Petshop Science Athlone Park in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal

The retail group said it specifically targets areas that have previously been underrepresented, and in doing so, will create new job opportunities for the surrounding communities. Physical area visits are conducted before opening stores, to inform which store is to open under which of the group’s pillars.