Shoprite Group store openings in September create 521 new jobs

With more than 145,000 employees, the Group is South Africa’s largest private sector employer – a trend which is set to continue as it plans to open 275 new stores in 2023.
The makeup of these new stores is diverse and stretches across its various formats and brands - including Checkers, Shoprite, Usave, Petshop Science, Liquorshop and Little Me.
The new stores include, among others:
The retail group said it specifically targets areas that have previously been underrepresented, and in doing so, will create new job opportunities for the surrounding communities. Physical area visits are conducted before opening stores, to inform which store is to open under which of the group’s pillars.