    Shoprite Group store openings in September create 521 new jobs

    30 Sep 2022
    The Shoprite Group opened 31 new stores during the month of September, equating to more than one store a day and creating 521 new jobs.
    Shoprite Avonwood in Elsies River, Western Cape. Source: Supplied
    Shoprite Avonwood in Elsies River, Western Cape. Source: Supplied

    With more than 145,000 employees, the Group is South Africa’s largest private sector employer – a trend which is set to continue as it plans to open 275 new stores in 2023.

    The makeup of these new stores is diverse and stretches across its various formats and brands - including Checkers, Shoprite, Usave, Petshop Science, Liquorshop and Little Me.

    The new stores include, among others:

    • Checkers Uitzicht in Kraaifontein, Western Cape
    • Checkers Boardwalk in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape
    • Checkers Athlone Park in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal
    • Checkers Irene Boulevard in Irene, Gauteng
    • Shoprite Avonwood in Elsies River, Western Cape
    • Usave in Alicedale, Eastern Cape
    • Usave Chiawelo in Soweto, Gauteng
    • Little Me Table Bay Mall in Sunningdale, Western Cape
    • Little Me Roodepoort, Gauteng
    • Little Me Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape
    • Petshop Science Roodepoort, Gauteng
    • Petshop Science Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal
    • Petshop Science Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape
    • Petshop Science Athlone Park in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal

    The retail group said it specifically targets areas that have previously been underrepresented, and in doing so, will create new job opportunities for the surrounding communities. Physical area visits are conducted before opening stores, to inform which store is to open under which of the group’s pillars.

    Shoprite, Checkers, Shoprite Group, USave, grocery retail, physical retail

