PR & Communications Opinion South Africa

7 lessons for young PR professionals from Beckham

20 Oct 2023
By: Ethel Ramos
The Netflix film, Beckham is a true inspiration, and David Beckham's story is a reminder that anything is possible if we are willing to put in the work and never give up.
7 lessons for young PR professionals from Beckham by Ethel Ramos is the managing director of Avatar PR
His journey serves as a powerful source of motivation for aspiring PR professionals. His remarkable success was a product of unwavering dedication, resilience in the face of setbacks, and the invaluable influence of mentors.

Beckham's willingness to step out of his comfort zone, his remarkable emotional intelligence, and his unwavering vision all contribute to the leadership lessons we can draw from his story.

Most importantly, his undying love for the game reminds us that passion is the driving force behind any significant achievement.

7 lessons for young PR professionals from Beckham

Here are seven leadership lessons I took from the film for young PR professionals.

  1. Honing your craft

    2. Beckham's success was not the result of luck or talent alone. He put in countless hours of hard work and practice to hone his craft. To be successful, we need to be willing to put in the hard work and dedication required to develop our skills and knowledge.

  2. Failing

    3. Everyone fails at some point in their lives. It's how we respond to failure that matters. Beckham's failure at the World Cup was a major setback, but he didn't let it define him. He learned from his mistakes and came back stronger. Failure is a part of the learning process. It's how we grow and develop.

  3. Good mentors

    4. Beckham was fortunate to have good mentors in his career, such as Sir Alex Ferguson. Ferguson provided Beckham with the support and guidance he needed to succeed. Good mentors can help us to develop our skills, navigate challenges, and achieve our goals.

  4. Step out of your comfort zone

    5. Beckham was willing to step outside of his comfort zone to pursue his goals. This led to some of his greatest successes. For example, when he was sold to Real Madrid, he was forced to learn a new language and adapt to a new culture. This experience helped him to grow as a person and as a leader. Sometimes, to achieve our goals, we need to be willing to step outside of our comfort zone and take risks.

  5. Emotional intelligence

    6. Beckham was able to connect with people from all walks of life, even if they didn't speak the same language. This is because he had high emotional intelligence. He was able to understand and empathise with others. The ability to connect with our team members and build strong relationships is important.

  6. Vision

    7. Beckham had a clear vision for his future. He wanted to be a successful footballer and he wanted to make a difference in the world. He never lost sight of his goals, even when things were tough.

  7. Love for the game

    8. Beckham's passion for football was evident in everything he did. He loved the game and it showed. This passion inspired his teammates and fans alike. We need to be passionate about what we do. If we are not passionate about our work, it will be difficult to motivate and inspire our teams, our clients and our industry colleagues.

Let's take these lessons to heart and strive to make our mark in the world of PR, just as Beckham did in the world of football.

About Ethel Ramos

Ethel Ramos is the managing director of Avatar PR.
