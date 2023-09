The importance of email sign-offs cannot be understated when writing emails. While the beginning of your email may be limited in variety, the choices for email sign-offs are vast. Choosing the right sign-off can greatly impact the recipient's reaction and response. Email signature specialists Rocketseed recently released a guide, How to Sign Off on an Email Correctly that aims to help you select an appropriate sign-off for any situation, striking the balance between professionalism and personalisation.