Ogilvy South Africa wishes to advise that the current Group CEO, Enver Groenewald, will leave the company effective 31 December 2021.

Enver Groenewald

His departure has been mutually agreed to between the Board and Groenewald.Groenewald’s departure from Ogilvy is on amicable terms and his contribution to the company is appreciated by Ogilvy. It wants to wish him well in his endeavours.