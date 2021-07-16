PR & Communications News South Africa

Mental health matters this #MandelaDay

16 Jul 2021
Mediamark has called on industry role-players to donate R67 to help save a life, in support of mental health awareness this coming Mandela Day.

In partnership with South African Depression and Anxiety Group, Mediamark is aiming to raise funds for the NPO which has seen calls to their call centre more than double, to over 1,500 calls per day, since lock-down started last year.

With the recent unrest further compounding anxiety levels, head of Human Resources at Mediamark, Mpho Mazibuko, said, “At a time when so many people are feeling anxious, isolated and overwhelmed, we felt it would be fitting to use our voice and influence to help an organisation like SADAG, that supports so many through their darkest times. Together with this Mediamark are also undergoing an internal Mental wellness campaign, something every company should embark on.”

Recent research results indicate that 49% of people in the workplace have been adversely impacted during the significant changes and challenges of Covid-19. The recent violence and uncertainty have further compounded anxiety.

Nelson Mandela Foundation calls on SA to step up this Mandela Day

The Nelson Mandela Foundation is calling on South Africans to honour Madiba this month by stepping up in this moment of great challenge for the country...

4 hours ago


SADAG’s Kaya Phillips said, “The pandemic has impacted on every aspect of our lives. Some people have lost their jobs, they might be worried about where to stay, others are dealing with trauma and increased anxiety and some people have relapsed as a result of the stress.”
SADAG stats reveal that one in three South Africans will have a mental illness at some point in their life.

Head of marketing at Mediamark, Charlie Wannell, said, “Mental health is everyone’s challenge and Mediamark is happy to get behind such a worthy cause. We can all make a difference, by donating as little as R67 to help non- profit organisation such as SADAG increase their capacity in this incredibly difficult environment. Mediamark has committed to matching every donation made, up to R10,000. This is an opportunity for us to provide hope and ensure continued support to those that are suffering from mental burnout and challenges.”

To donate, go here.

If you, or anyone you know, is struggling with your mental wellbeing, call the SADAG helpline on 0800 567 567.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: SADAG, Mediamark, Charlie Wannell, mental health awareness

