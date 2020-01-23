PRISM Awards calls for 2020 entries

Entries for the annual PRISM Awards are officially open. The call for entries and search for the best campaigns in public relations and communication is open to individuals, students, consultancies, companies, government organisations and NGOs.
If your corporation has successfully fused strategy with creativity and professionalism to achieve the best communications and business objectives in their public relations campaigns over the 2019 period, you have an opportunity to be recognised in various categories at the 23rd annual event.
This year will also see the introduction of exciting new categories including Arts and Entertainment, Crisis Communication Online, Digital Media Relations, Food and Beverage, Gaming and Virtual Reality, International Campaign, Integration of Traditional and New Media and Influencer Management.
Individual entrants will be pleased to know about the Influencer of The Year categories, for a chance to be recognised for outstanding, measured work in this space that is on the rise and is evidently here to stay.
“The PRISMs continue to grow with each year and we have no doubt that 2020 will be even bigger. It is always exciting to see, not just the amazing work produced by our industry but work that has made a significant difference in people’s lives. We’re hoping to also see some new names in 2020 and encourage small and medium sized and black-owned consultancies to enter,” said Palesa Madumo, Convenor of the PRISMs.
Madumo says to ensure meaningful inclusion of micro-consultancies, usually made up of one to three staff members in an agency, the event will award such small businesses in the category of New Emerging SMMEs. The entry fee for this grouping is R800, allowing these organisations to save up to R1,500. Enrolled students can enter for free.
Various industry giants and chief judges are expected to evaluate the awards and will be joined by 10 young judges who will be mentored throughout the process, as part of the PRISM Young Voices initiative.
Categories for entry include Financial Services, Business-to-Business, Healthcare, Technology, Travel and Tourism, Public Affairs, NGO Campaign, Corporate Responsibility and Public Relations, amongst others, and will be judged by experts in marketing, communication and public relations.
Entry submission will be online, once again making the 2020 entry and judging process more efficient for entrants and adjudicators and the closing date for all entries is 7 February 2020.
Tickets details to follow soon; and early birds get a special discount!
For more information on how to enter, go to www.prism-awards.co.za
or www.prisa.co.za
.
Follow the PRISM Awards on social media @theprismawards #PRISMAwards19.