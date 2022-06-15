Let there be a universal recycling language

There is no simple answer as to which packaging medium is the best for the environment. Truly sustainable packaging decisions are more complex than simply replacing one material with another. As an example, some materials may enjoy a smaller carbon footprint but require more water or heat to convert, thereby affecting the cradle-to-cradle environmental impact. Being lightweight, durable and flexible, the unique nature of plastics means that it naturally reduces a variety of environmental impacts across resources such as energy, water and greenhouse emissions, compared to its alternatives.Greenwashing is the act of misleading consumers regarding environmental practices or benefits pertaining to a packaging item or a company’s, product or service.Let’s eliminate greenwashing by understanding and using the same terminology.Learn the truth about recyclability terms and the seven sins of greenwashing here: