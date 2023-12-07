Industries

    Howard Audio's double stream on the small screen

    Issued by Howard Audio
    7 Dec 2023
    7 Dec 2023
    Howard Audio is proud to announce that both film - Runs in the Family and series Classified premiered on Netflix last Thursday the 30th of November. Howard Audio was in charge of all post production sound.

    Runs In The Family follows a reformed con artist and his transgender son on a road trip across South Africa to break his ex – the estranged mother – out of rehab and return in time for a drag competition that could win the boy his gender-affirming surgery. The film stars seasoned UK actor Ace Bhatti (Bohemian Rhapsody) opposite the writer-actor, Gabe Gabriel, who are joined by household names Diaan Lawrenson (7de Laan) and Rob Van Vuuren (Ludik, The Umbrella Men) and a handful of familiar film, stage, and TV faces.

    Working closely with director - Ian Gabriel and composer Charl-Johan Lingenfelder - head of audio here - Paul Theodorou crafted the films’ audio assisted by Thanduxolo Magwaza. Brought to you by Giant Films, Fae Pictures, Indigenous Film Distribution, National Film and Video Foundation and Netflix.

    Click here to view the trailer.

    Howard Audio's double stream on the small screen

    Classified follows the riveting journey of 15-year-old Ella Gardner, portrayed by the talented Imani Pullum, who is acclaimed for her roles in "Emancipation" and "The Orville". Ella, a student at a public school in Oakland, California in the US, finds herself at the centre of a violent protest.

    From a normal teenager to a spy over night! Ella sees her reality changing. Ella's life is turned upside down when she's sent to live with her estranged father in South Africa. Her attendance at an elite international school may harbor its own agendas and secrets when she discovers her stepmother's part of the CIA. Starring Christine Horn, Sule Rimi and many more.

    Working closely with director - Kagiso Lediga - head of audio here - Paul Theodorou crafted the films’ audio assisted by Thanduxolo Magwaza. Brought to by Diprente and Skybound.

    Click here to view the trailer.

    Howard Audio's double stream on the small screen

    As a complete turnkey solution, Howard Audio was in charge of all sound design, ADR, foley and 5.1 surround sound final mix for both productions. Not only are our clients amazed by the audio standard and quality delivered, the productions have both been well received by film festivals and the general public across the globe.

    We are very confident that both these productions will be enjoyed as much as we enjoyed working on them.

    Contact Howard Audio now to bring your next long form project to life.

    Howard Audio
    At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.

