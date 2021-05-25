Production Company news South Africa

Howard Audio nominated for South African Music Award

25 May 2021
Issued by: Howard Audio
Howard Audio is honoured that Swingle Bells - an album that Adam Howard and Jonathan Roxmouth produced last year - has been nominated for a Sama (South African Music Award) for best engineered album of 2020. Last year, we recorded the Johannesburg Big Band at Howard Audio, playing Roxmouth's sublime arrangements of our favourite Christmas songs.
Johannesburg Big Band and Jonathan Roxmouth record Christmas album - 'Swingle Bells!' - at Howard Audio

Jonathan Roxmouth recently recorded two albums at the Howard Audio studios. 'Phantasm' was Jonathan with a full symphony orchestra performing the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, and the other a Christmas album with the 17-piece Johannesburg Big Band...

Issued by Howard Audio 21 Dec 2020


The fact that we did all this without a record label during the most difficult period for performing artists, makes us very proud and officially launches the Howard Audio record label.


We built the Howard Audio premium three-studio facility seven years ago utilising the finest analogue gear and vintage mics and have invested back in the studio over the years acquiring a stunning Yamaha C3 grand piano.

Check out a behind-the-scenes video on how we recorded Swingle Bells.



And here is a cheeky in-studio video of Frosty the Snowman.







To learn more about the new Howard Audio and to stay up to date with our latest work be sure to check out our new website at www.howardaudio.co.za

Head of production Belinda Howard:
Email: az.oc.oiduadrawoh@adnileb
Cell: 083 643 7142


Check out the behind-the-scenes of the Consol Glass audio branding
See how Howard Audio's logo was made



Howard Audio
At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
Comment

