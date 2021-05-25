Online Media Company news South Africa

#YouthMatters: Featuring the future!

25 May 2021
Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
We called and you responded, and there's still time to come on board to sponsor #YouthMatters - the exclusive editorial interview series, profiling promising young South Africans on Biz this June.

The amazing list of rising under-35 stars has been submitted by organisations, from across the board of SA industry – from legal, finance, tech and retail to the healthcare and advertising sectors and you can own this important and highly shareable content.

#YouthMatters: Calling rising stars under-35 for feature on Africa's leading business media

Join us to honour the contribution of SA youth making a difference to business in our region. Nominees will stand a chance to be featured as top-story news in Bizcommunity's month-long #YouthMatters focus...

Issued by Bizcommunity.com 22 Apr 2021


Sponsorship includes:
  • Top story branding on #YouthMatters content
  • Newsfeed branding
  • #YouthMatters Special Section ownership
  • Multimedia interview with your organisation
  • Social media exposure
  • Branding on 10 Youth Empowerment videos

Confirmed interviews to date:
  • Nicholas Riemers – head: investment education, FNB
  • Simphiwe Mokonza – chemical engineer, Sanedi
  • Raees Carim – app founder, PharmaGo
  • Courtney Hodgson – founder, Kiffkak
  • Phumelela Malinga – designer, By Phume
  • Nombuso Khanyile – designer, Afrikan Passion Designs
  • Lekau Sehoana – founder, Drip Footwear
  • Hatsu Mphatsoe – copywriter, Ogilvy
  • Connor Rogers – senior sales manager, VDX.tv
  • Ashleigh Burton – head of social media, Weber Shandwick Africa
  • Izak van der Walt – integrated business unit manager, HaveYouHeard Marketing
  • Neo Makongoza – group head copywriter, Grey
  • Itumeleng Matlare – brand manager, Tiger Brands
  • Bianca de Beer – senior marketing manager, Telesure Investment Holdings
  • Robyn Hobson – head of sales and marketing, Mobile Guardian
  • Serisha Pillay – senior marketing manager, Discovery Limited
  • Ashton Muller – team manager/brand manager, Goliath Gaming
  • Alex Krause – senior strategist, HelloFCB+

Our grateful thanks to the companies who are allowing us to honour the 45th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising on June 16 (Youth Day) in a befitting way by submitting their nominations.

The month-long youth-related focus will also include practical and informative video content in partnership with Empowered Youth.

Sponsorable video topics:
  • Environment and climate
  • Global citizenship
  • Influencing/brand awareness/personal branding
  • Sales 101
  • E-commerce
  • Money-making ideas
  • Entrepreneurship 101
  • Critical thinking
  • How to learn quickly!
  • Global networking

For sponsorship enquiries, please contact sales@bizcommunity.com

To nominate your under-35s, across any of 18 industries, email our editors at sales@bizcommunity.com

Forthcoming Content Features for sponsorship:

MonthFocusLink
April#BehindtheBrandManagerNew>
June#YouthMattersVisit>
AugustWomen’s MonthVisit>
OctoberEntrepreneur MonthEnquire>
DecemberEvolution of WorkVisit>
January 2022BizTrends 2022Visit>


Bizcommunity.com
Where 370 companies in 18 industries trust Biz Press Office newsrooms to publish corporate content, on Africa's indispensable B2B news media. Enquire about a newsroom like this for your company on sales@bizcommunity.com
