    Switch Energy Drink partners with Biogen South Africa for the launch of G-Force limited edition

    Issued by Switch Energy Drink
    12 Dec 2023
    12 Dec 2023
    Switch Energy Drink, a trailblazer in the energy beverage industry, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Biogen South Africa, a premium wellness brand renowned for its high-quality vitamin and supplement products. Together, they are set to introduce a limited-edition energy drink, G-Force, offering a unique fusion of energy and wellness, launched on 7 December, 2023. G-Force symbolises the convergence of advanced energy technology and the holistic wellness approach championed by Biogen South Africa. This exclusive collaboration underscores both brands’ commitment to delivering not only a powerful energy boost but a unique and invigorating beverage experience.
    Limited edition, maximum impact: Two distinct flavours

    G-Force will be available in two distinct and refreshing flavours: Redcurrant & Blueberry and Blood Orange. Crafted with precision, these flavours aim to tantalise the taste buds while providing a refreshing and revitalising energy experience.

    • Redcurrant & Blueberry: A harmonious blend of tart redcurrant and succulent blueberry, promising a refreshing burst of flavour to accompany the energy boost.
    • Blood Orange: An enticing mix of zesty blood orange with a touch of sweetness, delivering a delightful taste experience alongside the invigorating effects of G-Force.

    Dean Vincent, national key accounts manager at Switch Energy Drink, stated: “Collaborating with Biogen South Africa on G-Force has been an exciting journey. As the project lead, I am proud to bring together the expertise of Switch Energy Drink in the energy sector and Biogen South Africa’s commitment to premium wellness. G-Force is not just a limited-edition drink; it’s a testament to our shared dedication to excellence and innovation. We believe it will resonate strongly with our audience, offering a dynamic fusion of energy and wellness in every sip.”

    “We are thrilled about this synergy between two powerhouse South African brands. Switch’s explosion on to the SA energy scene has been impressive and quick, and their quality and depth of flavours made it a no brainer to partner with this passionate and ambitious team. We share a common goal of providing high quality products to consumers and look forward to expanding on exciting partnership in future, so watch this space” – Brandon Fairweather, brand manager.

    Availability

    G-Force will be available for purchase through select retail partners and wholesalers. Given the limited quantity produced, consumers are encouraged to secure their supply promptly to ensure they can indulge in this exclusive energy and wellness beverage. Switch Energy Drink and Biogen South Africa are confident that G-Force will redefine expectations in the energy drink market, presenting a unique combination of cutting-edge technology, exceptional taste, and a wellness-focused approach that caters to consumers seeking a holistic beverage experience.

    About Switch Energy Drink

    Switch Energy Drink is leading the energy beverage industry in South Africa, dedicated to delivering high-performance products that elevate consumers’ lives. With a focus on innovation and quality, Switch Energy Drink continues to set new standards in the competitive energy drink market.

    About Biogen South Africa

    Biogen South Africa is a premium and authentic wellness brand specialising in high-quality vitamin and supplement products. Committed to holistic wellbeing, Biogen combines credible research and development with a dedication to providing products that support a healthy and active lifestyle.

    Switch Energy Drink
    #SwitchEnergy contains essential vitamins and provides a boost of energy with a crisp refreshing taste.

