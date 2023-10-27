Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DistellEduvosBurger KingMpactPropak Cape 2023Tekkie TownKLATenacityPREverlyticGfK – An NIQ CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Dig deep and 'lag' your way up that corporate ladder with Savanna Premium Cider

27 Oct 2023
Issued by: Distell
The end of the year is fast approaching, and every South African knows that it means drinks ne bozza yakho, and Siyavanna South Ahh mos. This also means that 13th cheque can come in handy and it is time to lag like your bonus depends on it. So it is time to 'lag' as hard as you can at all those boss jokes, all the way to that 13th cheque, and that corner office. Savanna Premium Cider has been serving up crisp, dry punchlines since forever, and this new Siyavanna Boss Jokes campaign is no different as it offers a witty perspective on bonus season in South Ahh!
Dig deep and 'lag' your way up that corporate ladder with Savanna Premium Cider

Consumers can get ready for some in-cider trading with funny man Mpho Popps, who will run a national trade, buy, and dial competition for consumers to stand a chance to win one of 10 Dezemba cash bonuses.

Whether you are choking from all the joking, crying, or really don’t know what is going on, start lagging your way up the corporate ladder and watch various characters come to life to try and land that bonus:

This campaign says Siyavanna, we get you, Benneton the repeater, Benson the crier, Karen the clueless and Clifford the choker, to name but a few. “Now and again, you think, oh no, is that me? Or, I have been there myself. It amplifies the crisp, witty perspective on the complexity of work relationships, especially between employee and boss," says Kayla Hendricks, Savanna senior brand manager.

"We are always looking for uniquely South African perspectives to land the brand's iconic crisp and witty humour in a fresh way. With this lovely insight (we've all fake-laughed at least once), we've managed to balance staying true to the brand's positioning, with timely relevance as we head into the last bit of the year and bonus season,” says Maxine Selmer-Olsen, strategist at Grey Advertising Africa.

Savanna Premium Cider, it's dry, but you can drink it.

#SiyavannaSA

Dig deep and 'lag' your way up that corporate ladder with Savanna Premium Cider

Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

For more information, follow Savanna's social media channels or go to www.savanna.co.za.

Instagram: @savannacider
Facebook: @SavannaCider
Twitter: @SavannaCider
YouTube: SavannaCider

About Savanna – "It's dry, but you can drink it."

Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers' hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry and witty sense of humour.

NextOptions
Distell
Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
Read more: Distell, Mpho Popps, Savanna Premium Cider, Kayla Hendricks, Maxine Selmer-Olsen

Related

Bernini encourages women to have the Audacity To Be
DistellBernini encourages women to have the Audacity To Be18 Oct 2023
Hunter's keeps the ones Abafostayo refreshed
DistellHunter's keeps the ones Abafostayo refreshed16 Oct 2023
Extreme is here to Move Mzansi with a new campaign and Bula Sekele Season 3
DistellExtreme is here to Move Mzansi with a new campaign and Bula Sekele Season 312 Sep 2023
Bernini celebrates Women's Month with a Glowcation in your city
DistellBernini celebrates Women's Month with a Glowcation in your city23 Aug 2023
A dozen reasons to enjoy Savanna Cider with the launch of the 330ml 12 pack
DistellA dozen reasons to enjoy Savanna Cider with the launch of the 330ml 12 pack11 Aug 2023
Savanna Premium Cider and Dillan Olliphant propose the Skhaftin Courier Service for Trevor Noah's jet
DistellSavanna Premium Cider and Dillan Olliphant propose the Skhaftin Courier Service for Trevor Noah's jet10 Aug 2023
Pongrácz the only SA sparkling wine awarded Grand Gold in Belgium
DistellPongrácz the only SA sparkling wine awarded Grand Gold in Belgium20 Jun 2023
Bernini renews partnership with One Voice South Africa to uplift and empower SA women
DistellBernini renews partnership with One Voice South Africa to uplift and empower SA women12 Jun 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz