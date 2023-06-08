Savanna presents "Trevor Noah Live in South Africa" and some last-minute tickets up for grabs

Dear Trevor,

We are counting down the days until you arrive for the "Trevor Noah Live in South Africa" tour from 31 August to 15 September 2023, presented by Savanna Premium Cider. We hope you are too. You will be pleased to hear that almost every show is sold out. Yes, you are reading correctly; almost every show in South Ahhh is sold out! And, as you know Trevor, just like a crisp and dry Savanna, the tickets are only for people 18 years and older.

Since you left Mzansi, we know you have had too many highlights to count, you have hosted awards and even won iconic global awards of your own! In the ‘darkness’ of all things we have been going through, your pending arrival is the light at the end of the tunnel. You know the people of Mzansi cannot wait to hear your opinions and stories, and they are excited for that lekker sense of humour you will be bringing with you all the way from NYC.

But we can’t lie to you, Trevor. You know the saying: The more things change, the more they stay the same? …Well, not in South Ahh, Trevor. In South Ahh, things have changed. So much so that we’re writing to you so that you don’t come into the “Mzansiverse" blind. Call it a refresher course based on new developments since you left for the US.

Over the next couple of weeks, you can expect to see and learn the following:

We have created some videos to ensure that you are 100% au fait with the Mzansiverse when you get here. Remember the word ‘Sho’? It is still used for "yes", "okay", or "I understand", but, you will soon learn how ‘Sho’lingo has become our 13th language and one of love too. We can’t wait for you to hear it. Then, we are sure you will be desperate for some peace and quiet between the raucous calls of the Hadedas. But fate could play you a different drum, a log drum. It will find you this Spring Trev, whether you want it to or not - #SorryNotSorry.

There’s a lot to relearn before you get here, so we had to devise another plan to test your, and South Ahh’s, knowledge of the Mzansiverse, and we did. It is a 'Swipe Left' game off our QR codes. We know it is utterly mind-blowing with the whole planet swiping right for fun, but here your people must swipe left for a ticket or other instant rewards. It's easy Bafo. Here’s a link for you to share with your close friends and family who are already asking for a spot on the guestlist - https://game.triswick.com/savanna-swipe-2023.

In closing, Trevor, we are excited and not even mildly; we are way past peri-peri.

Kindest regards,

#Mzansiverse #TrevorNoahLiveinSA #SiyavannaSA

