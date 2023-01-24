Verve launches 'Ignite AI' offer

Verve, the experts in culture communities and smart digital insight, has launched 'Ignite AI' - an AI-powered consultancy offer which "unlocks the power of unstructured datasets to create new value for clients".

Taking unstructured information and content from any source - such as social media, photos, reviews and campaign creatives - Ignite AI scans and summarises data sets to uncover implicit emotions, patterns, and cultural codes at scale. Human interpretation and evaluation is built onto the machine learning to deliver powerful commercial insights for brands.

Central to Ignite AI is Verve’s proprietary psychological framework; a set of universal human values that explain behaviour, needs and expectations for a deeper understanding of what brands or people stand for.

Ignite AI is the latest offering from the Ignite@VERVE team, following its successful introduction last year. The Ignite team blend traditional research with innovative methodologies to ‘supercharge insight’ for strategy and innovation. Taking Verve’s proven heritage in communities and smart digital research, Ignite@VERVE combines research specialisms and smart tools to meet the demand for powerful, future-proofed consumer insight.

Executive director and Ignite lead, Kelly McKnight, says: “2022 was an incredible first year for Ignite. We’re all buoyed by the positive response we’ve had from clients and proud of the work we’ve done. I’m excited to build on that success with the launch of Ignite AI – the frameworks we have built make Ignite AI a game changer. It’s another powerful addition to our toolkit, getting us beyond asking people questions, to land on truly holistic insights for our clients”

To find out more about Ignite AI watch this clip or visit www.addverve.com/ignite