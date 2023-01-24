Industries

Cifft Circuit, the global competition for tourism videos entries open

24 Jan 2023
Cifft Circuit, the competition for tourism ads, promotional and social media videos, is open for entries until 31 January.
Image supplied. Cifft Circuit, the competition for tourism ads, promotional and social media videos, is open for entries until 31 January
Image supplied. Cifft Circuit, the competition for tourism ads, promotional and social media videos, is open for entries until 31 January

Bringing international tourism film festivals together in a competition to reward excellence in tourism communication, with several award opportunities, the Cifft Circuit annually attracts audiovisual productions from major tourism brands, creative agencies, and production companies worldwide.

Created in 1989, past winners include videos from Qatar Tourism, Madrid Destino, Turismo Andalucía, Hungarian Convention Bureau, Business Iceland, Lithuania Travel, Uganda Tourism Board, and Tourism Australia, among others.


No Joy In Life Is Small.mp4 from Filmservice International on Vimeo

Participation in eight tourism and corporate film festivals

The 2022 competition featured more than 4,000 videos from 90 countries.

By registering a tourism video, the entrants will guarantee participation in eight tourism and corporate film festivals, including the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards (US), the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards (France), the Terres Travel Festival (Spain), and the Zagreb TourFilm Festival (Croatia), among others.

At each circuit stage, the videos are evaluated and awarded by international panels of juries that get together renowned experts from the tourism, marketing, and audiovisual industries, including Oscar and Emmy former winners.

Awards obtained in the competition’s stages grant access to the CIFFT Rankings. This exclusive reference gathers the most effective tourism videos, establishing the World's Best Tourism Films of the year, which will be awarded at the “Festival of Festivals”, the World Tourism Film Awards celebrated in València, Spain.

The rankings are divided into five thematic categories related to tourism promotion and are based on the award performance in the Cifft Circuit, allowing entrants to measure the impact of their work.

Benchmarking, networking, and visibility opportunities

In addition to the awards, the competition also provides attendees with benchmarking, networking, and visibility opportunities.

The Cifft Circuit is an initiative of the International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT), endorsed by the World Tourism Organisation and the European Travel Commission, among other relevant tourism organizations.

To register your tourism video in the Cifft Circuit 2023, please visit the website.

