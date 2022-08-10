Industries

#WomensMonth

    Propel graduates from Meta's B2B Disruptors Program

    10 Aug 2022
    Public relations management platform Propel announced on Wednesday that it has graduated from Meta's B2B Disruptors Program.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The course which was held over seven weeks saw 16 startups trained to utilise Meta’s systems to expand their outreach.

    “Propel is honoured to have been able to take part in the first Israel cohort of this highly prestigious and valuable program,” said Zach Cutler, co-founder, and CEO of Propel.

    “We are excited that Meta saw the potential for our business, and that they have provided us with tools that will help us to further create innovations in the PR industry from a technological and workflow perspective. This hands-on learning experience with some of Meta’s leading minds will enable Propel to better position itself for long-term success.”

    Source:
    Instagram's new NFT expansion revolutionary for digital creators

    4 hours ago

    Disruptors Program

    Meta’s B2B Disruptors Program was organised by the company’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) B2B leadership team to provide early-stage B2B product-led startups displaying promise with PLG and other growth guidance.

    The program included sessions from Meta executives and industry experts on the subjects of B2B marketing tactics, leveraging sales funnels to increase conversion rates at scale, team building and hiring, various workshops, and much more.

    By participating in this program, Propel was connected with some of the industry’s top leaders in fields such as content marketing, HR, business development, data analytics and measurement, and much more.

    Honing startups potential

    "Meta’s B2B Disruptors Program in Israel helps product-led startups to leverage the industry's accelerated digital transformation processes to break through belief barriers and scale their operations,” said Jonathan Nimrodi, Meta’s head of B2B in EMEA.

    “Propel demonstrates the huge opportunity and potential of B2B startups on our platforms, and we are extremely proud of the achievements of the first cohort. Throughout the 7-week program, our B2B leadership team aimed to equip a selected group of startups with tools, guidance, networking and mentorships.״

    NextOptions
