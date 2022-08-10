Nielsen brings scale for open web digital measurement to SA

Nielsen has continued the rollout of its enhanced Nielsen Identity System for Digital Ad Ratings with South Africa, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Mexico, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Norway, Poland, Greece, Netherlands, Belgium, New Zealand, Malaysia, UAE, Czech Republic and Hungary the next markets that launched with data 1 July 2022.

This follows the successful launch in 12 markets since the beginning of 2022.

Changing advertising ecosystem

Forthcoming cookie deprecation is fundamentally changing the advertising ecosystem.

Combined with the deterioration of other digital identifiers, there is a greater emphasis on people-first measurement approaches to count and deduplicate audiences across platforms and report on people-based metrics.

Nielsen Identity System powering Digital Ad Ratings addresses advertising waste and helps enable advertisers and publishers to measure the reach and frequency of their audiences with confidence knowing that when a digital ad is viewed, demographics are deduplicated across mobile and PC platforms.

Comparability is key

Terry Murphy, managing director, Nielsen Africa says: “In a fragmenting media landscape comparability is key.”

She adds that today’s announcement is critical to support the evolution of digital ad campaign measurement so that the industry can continue to measure their audiences and ultimately prove the efficacy of their campaigns.

“I’m thrilled to see the success of the new identity system launched in markets across the globe and specifically in South Africa. We are excited to have this innovative methodology now available across more markets in the region!”

Measuring digital campaigns for open web

Nielsen Identity System measures digital campaigns for the open web alongside the integrations already in place for the walled gardens.

Nielsen Identity System connects digital ad impressions for the open web to demographic data from both Nielsen and third-party data providers. It is powered by more than 2 billion device identifiers across the world, constantly being refreshed.

Nielsen continues to enter into and expand its relationships with both global and local data providers to power up the Nielsen Identity System.

This is an important milestone as it continues to evolve its technologies and methodologies as it moves toward itsr global Nielsen ONE strategy, underpinning a strong digital measurement capability which helps with the vision of a true cross-platform that measures across all screens.