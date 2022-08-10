Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bateleur Brand PlanningIMC ConferenceTLC Marketing WorldwideM&C Saatchi AbelMakeReignThe Media KrateDistellAsk AfrikaTechsys DigitalBrave GroupBroad MediaJacaranda FMBataHustle MediaOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Local SEO Specialist - Data Management Johannesburg
  • Multimedia Designer/Video Editor Remote
  • Maze-One Sales and Marketing Intern Cape Town
  • Traffic Intern Cape Town
  • Client Service Intern Cape Town
  • Paid Media Team Lead Cape Town
  • Paid Media Manager - Programmatic Social Cape Town
  • Paid Media Manager - Programmatic Cape Town
  • Paid Media Manager - Search Cape Town
  • Analytics Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Nielsen brings scale for open web digital measurement to SA

    10 Aug 2022
    Nielsen has continued the rollout of its enhanced Nielsen Identity System for Digital Ad Ratings with South Africa, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Mexico, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Norway, Poland, Greece, Netherlands, Belgium, New Zealand, Malaysia, UAE, Czech Republic and Hungary the next markets that launched with data 1 July 2022.
    Source: © Wavebreak Media Ltd
    Source: © Wavebreak Media Ltd 123rf

    This follows the successful launch in 12 markets since the beginning of 2022.

    Changing advertising ecosystem

    Forthcoming cookie deprecation is fundamentally changing the advertising ecosystem.

    Combined with the deterioration of other digital identifiers, there is a greater emphasis on people-first measurement approaches to count and deduplicate audiences across platforms and report on people-based metrics.

    Nielsen Identity System powering Digital Ad Ratings addresses advertising waste and helps enable advertisers and publishers to measure the reach and frequency of their audiences with confidence knowing that when a digital ad is viewed, demographics are deduplicated across mobile and PC platforms.

    Comparability is key

    Terry Murphy, managing director, Nielsen Africa says: “In a fragmenting media landscape comparability is key.”

    She adds that today’s announcement is critical to support the evolution of digital ad campaign measurement so that the industry can continue to measure their audiences and ultimately prove the efficacy of their campaigns.

    “I’m thrilled to see the success of the new identity system launched in markets across the globe and specifically in South Africa. We are excited to have this innovative methodology now available across more markets in the region!”

    Measuring digital campaigns for open web

    Nielsen Identity System measures digital campaigns for the open web alongside the integrations already in place for the walled gardens.

    Nielsen Identity System connects digital ad impressions for the open web to demographic data from both Nielsen and third-party data providers. It is powered by more than 2 billion device identifiers across the world, constantly being refreshed.

    Nielsen continues to enter into and expand its relationships with both global and local data providers to power up the Nielsen Identity System.

    This is an important milestone as it continues to evolve its technologies and methodologies as it moves toward itsr global Nielsen ONE strategy, underpinning a strong digital measurement capability which helps with the vision of a true cross-platform that measures across all screens.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Nielsen, cookies, Nielsen Africa

    Related

    Source: © chrupka ACT Responsible and Nielsenlaunched the Corporate Responsibility in the global advertising industry report at Cannes
    Do agencies recognise and engage responsibly?22 Jun 2022
    First-party data is back in vogue - here's why
    First-party data is back in vogue - here's why18 May 2022
    Source: © scanrail
    Nielsen enters agreement to be purchased for $15bn30 Mar 2022
    Source:
    Pamro's 22nd conference almost here20 Sep 2021
    Google's third-party cookie delay: What it means for online companies
    Google's third-party cookie delay: What it means for online companies8 Jul 2021
    Source:
    When digital goes on a diet in 2022, we all win3 Jun 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz