Google News Initiative launches Digital Immersion Programme

The Google News Initiative (GNI) announced the opening of the Digital Immersion Programme, South Africa edition. The Digital Immersion programme is a five-day interactive workshop for key decision-makers, designed to accelerate a publisher's journey toward digital reader revenue.
The programme is designed for publishers at the beginning of their digital reader revenue journey and is aimed at organisations looking for rapid and actionable solutions to help in their transition to digital reader revenue. Publishers participating in the 2022 South Africa edition include: Caxton Digital, Arena Holdings, Sunday World, Sabido, Primedia Broadcasting, among others.
“I’m thrilled to be joined by news leaders across South Africa next week at the Digital Immersion programme,” said Dr. Alistair Mokoena, country director, South Africa, Google. “I look forward to hearing from the speakers and participants on new strategies for accelerating and sustaining digital reader revenue.”
The South Africa edition will feature expert speakers from the Financial Times, FT Strategies and Google.
The Digital Immersion Program for South Africa is one way that the Google News Initiative is providing training and resources to help accelerate publishers’ digital growth.