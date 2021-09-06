Social Places and Hellopeter announce exclusive partnership

Industries

    The evolution of influencer marketing
    Over the last 15 years, give or take a few months, no one can deny that influencer marketing has grown in leaps and bounds. But, as with many areas of the digital space, the last two years has seen it become an even more critical component of the marketing landscape. By Ryan McFadyen
    'Less Drama' campaign is a change from traditional real estate marketing
    Leadhome, the online estate agency that's revolutionising the South African real estate landscape - has dropped a number of ads in its new 'Less Drama' marketing campaign. The first ad developed in this campaign features a hilarious mix-up between a liquor store owner and a customer and was created to stand out in the traditional, stiff, world of real estate marketing.
    #Fasa21: KFC's Akhona Qengqe on business survival and innovating for the future
    Even Africa's biggest fast-food brand, KFC, has not been spared the devastating financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. But despite lost sales, and an uncertain economic trajectory, Akhona Qengqe, chief people officer at KFC Africa, is a firm believer in the resilience and agility of the franchising sector and the promising business innovation that's taking root in the midst of a crisis. By Lauren Hartzenberg
    Embedding purpose into brand - one woman at a time!
    While purpose-led marketing is not a new concept, there is no doubt that today almost every brand understands the need to drive purpose within their business, to create resonance with their brand by giving back to communities and ensuring that they are fit for the future buyers of today and the future. Issued by KFC South Africa
    #Newsmaker: Gareth Kemp to lead Ares Group as new CEO
    Ares Holdings Group, the distributor of apparel brands Under Armour, Birkenstock, Crocs and 2XU in southern Africa, has appointed Gareth Kemp as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Neil Scheibe who will remain on the company's board. By Lauren Hartzenberg
    Virgin Mobile to cease trading in South Africa
    The Virgin Mobile South Africa service will come to an end on 30 November, according to a notice on the company's website. The company announced last year September that it entered business rescue in an attempt to recapitalise the business after the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Social Places and Hellopeter announce exclusive partnership

6 Sep 2021
Issued by: Social Places
Leading marketing technology agency, Social Places, is proud to announce an exclusive integration and partnership with SA's premier brand feedback platform, HelloPeter.
“We are thrilled to partner with HelloPeter and consolidate two of SA’s leading players in the reputation software and review space.

"This partnership allows Social Places to aggregate and responds to HelloPeter’s feedback, furthering our capabilities as a singular omnichannel reputation management dashboard,” says Ashleigh Wainstein (co-counder at Social Places).

Hellopeter has long been a trusted ally of the South African consumer as well as being deeply committed to the growth of businesses across the country. By providing additional scope and insight into what drives customer satisfaction, the company hopes to play a major role in the continued success of companies that place value on the quality of these experiences.

Using the Social Places dashboard, users can aggregate and respond to reviews from multiple channels including Hello Peter, Facebook, Google, Instagram, Website, App, In-store, Whatsapp and more. Social Places have aggregated over three million reviews across these channels and over two million Social Comments for their 150+ clients who include Spur Group, PEP, McDonald’s, Makro, Food Lover’s Market and Midas.

Holistic insights and sentiment analysis using AI are available across these channels at a brand and store level through Social Places’ reporting suites – providing powerful business intelligence for operations and marketing teams to identify their strengths and weaknesses.

Social Places are not only integrating with the Hellopeter platform but are also offering a special rate on Hellopeter plans when brands sign up for Hellopeter and Social Places as a packaged service.

Visit www.socialplaces.io or contact oi.secalplaicos@selas to find out more.



Social Places
From humble beginnings in 2013, manually aggregating customer Reviews and updating Listings. Our platform has since expanded to include a listings portal, full omni-channel CRM system, AI, ChatBot, Social Media offering and Bookings system.

Our vision has always been to be an all-inclusive Marketing Technology provider, to always innovate, be agile and empower our customers.

"Always on Brand"

This is the essence of a successful brand and Social Places embodies this mantra in everything we offer. Your brand's info, reputation, conversation & offering is always on in the digital world - Make sure it is Always on Brand.
