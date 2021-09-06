Social Places and Hellopeter announce exclusive partnership

From humble beginnings in 2013, manually aggregating customer Reviews and updating Listings. Our platform has since expanded to include a listings portal, full omni-channel CRM system, AI, ChatBot, Social Media offering and Bookings system.



Our vision has always been to be an all-inclusive Marketing Technology provider, to always innovate, be agile and empower our customers.



"Always on Brand"



This is the essence of a successful brand and Social Places embodies this mantra in everything we offer. Your brand's info, reputation, conversation & offering is always on in the digital world - Make sure it is Always on Brand.