Social Places and Hellopeter announce exclusive partnership

Leading marketing technology agency, Social Places, is proud to announce an exclusive integration and partnership with SA's premier brand feedback platform, HelloPeter.
“We are thrilled to partner with HelloPeter and consolidate two of SA’s leading players in the reputation software and review space.
"This partnership allows Social Places to aggregate and responds to HelloPeter’s feedback, furthering our capabilities as a singular omnichannel reputation management dashboard,” says Ashleigh Wainstein (co-counder at Social Places).
Hellopeter has long been a trusted ally of the South African consumer as well as being deeply committed to the growth of businesses across the country. By providing additional scope and insight into what drives customer satisfaction, the company hopes to play a major role in the continued success of companies that place value on the quality of these experiences.
Using the Social Places dashboard, users can aggregate and respond to reviews from multiple channels including Hello Peter, Facebook, Google, Instagram, Website, App, In-store, Whatsapp and more. Social Places have aggregated over three million reviews across these channels and over two million Social Comments for their 150+ clients who include Spur Group, PEP, McDonald’s, Makro, Food Lover’s Market and Midas.
Holistic insights and sentiment analysis using AI are available across these channels at a brand and store level through Social Places’ reporting suites – providing powerful business intelligence for operations and marketing teams to identify their strengths and weaknesses.
Social Places are not only integrating with the Hellopeter platform but are also offering a special rate on Hellopeter plans when brands sign up for Hellopeter and Social Places as a packaged service.
Visit www.socialplaces.io
or contact oi.secalplaicos@selas
to find out more.