Wan-Ifra Digital Media Africa Awards finalists announced

Presented by Wan-Ifra , the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers, the annual Digital Media Africa Awards aims to recognise publishers who have delivered unique and original digital media projects in the last 12 months; from new approaches to digital subscriptions, to impactful native advertising campaigns - projects that inspire us all.

The Digital Media African Awards jury have deliberated, evaluated, and ranked these esteemed projects.



The list of finalists is listed alphabetically. Winners will be announced on Thursday, 22 July 2021.



And the 2021 finalists are...

Best News Website or Mobile Service Alles op een plek (Everything in one place), Netwerk24, South Africa



Daily Maverick, South Africa



Legit.ng, Briefly News, Nigeria



Scrolla Data Lite, Scrolla, South Africa

Best Use of Online Video (including VR) Documentary: | Exodus: Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-Natal , News24, Media24, South Africa



, News24, Media24, South Africa For the love of the land, Food For Mzansi, South Africa



Table Mountain Killer, Arena Holdings, South Africa

Best Data Visualization Covid-19 Dashboard, Netwerk24, South Africa



Killing Kinnear, News24, Media24, South Africa



The Architecture of Apartheid, africanDRONE, South Africa

Best Digital Marketing Campaign for News Brand News24 Newsletters: There's more to News24; News24, Media24, South Africa



Project Eagle, Standard Group PLC, Kenya



Volksblad: Converting print readers to digital, Netwerk24 (Media24), South Africa

Best Paid Content Strategy Alles op een plek (Everything in one place), Netwerk24, South Africa



Farmer's Inside Track, Food For Mzansi, South Africa



Maverick Insider, Daily Maverick, South Africa



Nation.Africa, Nation Media Group, Kenya



News24 for subscribers, News24, Media24, South Africa

Best Native Advertising / Branded Content Campaign AgriSETA Learner Connect #FillThisSpace, Farmers For Change (Food For Mzansi), South Africa



See The Bigger Picture, News24, Media24, South Africa



Sponsors of Brave | The Next Generation of Brave, News24, Media24, South Africa

Best in Audience Engagement Innovative Content Delivery for TikTok, Pulse, Nigeria



Netwerk24 #MySkool - Online Afrikaans school lessons, Netwerk24, South Africa



YEN.com.gh, Briefly News, Ghana

Best Project for News Literacy Food For Mzansi AgriSETA Learner Connect, Food For Mzansi, South Africa



The Wrap, explain.co.za, South Africa

Best Trust initiative

The winner was announced at Wan-Ifra 's Digital Media Africa Event, which took place on 6-7 July 2021 Maverick Citizen - Covid-19 mis/disinformation, Daily Maverick, South Africa.

What's Crap on WhatsApp?, Volume, South Africa

The Standard Checkpoint, Standard Group PLC, Kenya

