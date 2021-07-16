Maps Maponyane partners with Goodleaf to launch 'The goodleaf Podcast'

Goodleaf, Africa's CBD wellness brand has teamed up with popular philanthropist and business entrepreneur Maps Maponyane to launch 'The goodleaf Podcast'...
The new, monthly podcast will feature familiar and influential personalities in business and popular culture, from leading thinkers, culture changers to industry experts. Maponyane will take a deep dive into the world of CBD, breaking the stigma around cannabis and exploring the power and potential of the plant in everyday life. You can expect honest conversations about success, failure, anxiety, coping mechanisms and self-care rituals. From the marvellous to the messy – it’s an unfiltered look at how it feels to be human.
Although Maponyane has enjoyed an illustrious career in broadcasting and is one of the most celebrated TV personalities in SA, this will be his first podcast series. “As someone who is passionate about mental and physical wellbeing, it’s truly an honour to be hosting The Goodleaf Podcast and having the privilege of having open and honest conversations with highly sought after and recognisable leaders.”, says Maponyane.
He further adds, “Partnering with Goodleaf was a no brainer as our goals are perfectly aligned,. Our collective aim is to educate people about cannabis, it’s benefits, de-stigmatising the plant which is often misunderstood, sharing advice on balance and creating a platform where people can view Goodleaf as a companion on their wellness journey. I want people to become more acquainted and inspired by the conversation and provide an informed point of view on the benefits of including CBD into their daily lives.
In the first episode, aptly named ‘Planting The Seed For Change’, Maponyane talks to Warren Schewitz, the founder and CEO of goodleaf as well as influential cannabis activist and founder of Hemporium, Tony Budden. The opening episode focuses on the origins of the cannabis industry in South Africa, current laws and legislation and the untapped potential for South Africa to become a world leader in cannabis cultivation and production.
“We created this platform to open the conversation around CBD, focusing on the positives and challenges that the sector faces. We are thrilled to be working with Maps Maponyane to drive these much needed, frank conversations on CBD” says Schewitz.
The first episode is currently available to stream on https://thedose.co.za/