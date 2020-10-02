Boomerang.africa - WhatsApp templates increase engagement and conversion rates

Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

2 Oct 2020
Issued by: Techsys Digital
As an official Facebook ISV, we build WhatsApp platforms to drive conversations, engage consumers and offer support.

Our rich media template feature allows companies to send quick menus, images, videos and PDFs to their customers. In addition to this businesses now also have access to sending template messages that contain locations, quick reply functionality and call-to-action buttons.

Benefits of media templates

1. Decreased cart abandonment or drop-offs

click to enlarge

With the help of visual promotions and a distinctive call to action, the prospect can make clear buying decisions, leaving no room for doubts.

2. Upselling and cross-selling

click to enlarge

Our smart virtual assistants help with data-driven product suggestions.

3. Drive conversions without increasing overhead

We can reuse a template once it has been created and approved by WhatsApp in multiple campaigns.

Template library

click to enlarge

Choose from predefined, approved templates and reuse anytime.

4. Aid smart product discovery

The virtual assistant can learn consumer patterns to suggest the right product at the right time.

5. Self-serve document submission and review

click to enlarge

This functionality allows for document submission, evaluation and approval whilst keeping the recipient notified of the status throughout the process.

6. Billing, payments, tickets through interactive messages

click to enlarge

We can show you how to use Whatsapp templates to provide enhanced customer experience to gain long-term users.

Are you ready to see how Boomerang can elevate your business and improve your customers’ lives? Reach out to us at www.boomerang.co.za to schedule a live demo of our bot builder.

Want to get started? Simply head to our website and fill in our contact form or email any questions you may have to az.oc.gnaremoob@olleh and we'll get back to you.

Contact us today:

Johannesburg office: 071 877 0931
Cape Town office: 021 788 6896

Email: az.oc.gnaremoob@olleh



Techsys DigitalRaised by computers, our team of experts specialize in all things digital, integrating new insights, strategies and digital technologies into clients' projects to achieve world class results.
