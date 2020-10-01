Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Boomtown enhances its digital service offering

1 Oct 2020
Issued by: Boomtown
Following the promotion of Cayleigh Zambonini to digital integration manager, Lisa Snyman to digital project manager and Liesl Silverman to digital copywriter, as well as the appointment of Brenda Ulay as community manager and content creator, Boomtown has enhanced its digital service offering to ensure a 'digital first' mindset across the business and for its clients.
(Top left to right) Cayleigh Zambonini - Digital Integration Manager, Lisa Snyman - Digital Project Manager, Brenda Ulay - Community Manager & Content Creator, Liesl Silverman - Digital Copywriter, (bottom), Lara-Anne Derbyshire - Digital Strategist, Helna Brown - Digital Product Manager & User Experience Specialist, Marion Marais - Senior Social Media Manager, and Tamarin Fraenkel - Art Director.

At the same time, these appointments have added extra heft to an existing power team and created an all-women digital department; a first for the agency. The other women in the division are senior social media manager Marion Marais, digital product manager and user experience specialist Helna Brown, art director with a digital focus Tamarin Fraenkel and digital strategist Lara-Anne Derbyshire.

According to Zambonini, Boomtown’s forward-thinking and agile structure fosters effective creative and digital expansion to achieve efficiencies and measured results, with digital at the core and the addition of an in-house content studio.

“We offer a range of integrated, or specific, brand-based digital solutions across the full digital ecosystem,” she said. “This includes traditional digital advertising such as social media and content creation to more technical services such as paid search advertising, and creating seamless user experiences for digital products.”

Over the last five years, Boomtown has created effective and captivating digital marketing solutions for several brands and organisations, such as The Coca-Cola Foundation’s Replenish Africa Initiative (RAIN), NESCAFÉ RICOFFY, Lafarge, Sovereign Foods, Bidvest International Logistics, Kingswood College, Bronx Woman and Hogan Lovells.

Asked about the women-strong status of the department, Zambonini said that putting together an all-woman team was never the objective, but the best applicants just happened to be women.

“The digital industry is traditionally a male-dominated arena, but at Boomtown, women have taken charge,” she said, “and our portfolio of work and case studies speaks volumes.”

Headquartered in Port Elizabeth and with offices in Johannesburg, Boomtown is an agile team of brand-led thinkers whose original creativity has been rewarded by industry competitions locally and abroad.

It started trading in 1994 when its founder famously sold his inheritance – two cows – to buy the office’s first computer. Today, Boomtown has achieved Level 2 BBBEE status and 51% Black ownership of which 30% is by a Black women-owned entity.

To view Boomtown’s digital services visit their website Boomtown Agency.

