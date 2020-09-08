New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards announces finalists

“Overall, it’s encouraging to see how entries have improved and increased year-on-year. South African agencies, corporates and students are producing some groundbreaking work and this is an affirmation that the industry is maturing,” comments New Gen’s founder, Stephen Paxton. “With a record number of entries received this year, I would like to thank each one of you for entering the awards and for going that extra mile in showcasing some truly exceptional work.”
Teams have become more technically minded, smarter strategies can be seen across multiple platforms, resulting in clever content, greater reach, and the engagement and results achieved with lower budgets have been phenomenal, he said.
“Seeing this year’s entries has installed faith back in me during these difficult times, knowing that South Africans, no matter what challenges we’re faced with, ‘maak ‘n plan’.”
|Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event
|ABInBev
|Vizeum
|Stella Artois #SaveMySpot
|Barloworld
|The Riverbed Agency
|Barloworld Khula Sizwe
|myFanPark
|Digital Optimization
|Always On Campaign
|RCL Foods - Bobtail
|M&C Saatchi Connect
|Mzanzi’s biggest online meet up!
|Rentokil Initial South Africa
|Spitfire Inbound
|Protecting People and Enhancing Lives during a pandemic
|Suzuki South Africa
|Penquin & Spitfire
|SUZUKI 10 DAY SALE
|Vodacom South Africa
|Ogilvy
|Shake!Up Summer
|Vodacom South Africa
|Ogilvy
|Data Reprice
|Weylandts
|Digital Optimization
|Lockdown Winter Sale
|Best Social Media Reach from an Event
|Engen
|Avatar PR
|#EngenXperiences DStv Delicious Festival
|KFC SA
|Playmakers
|#KFCProposal
|Royal Dutch Shell South Africa
|Wunderman Thompson
|There can only be one
|Best Online Competition
|Astron Energy Caltex
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Double Tank Summer
|Gautrain
|Flow Communications
|#MyGautrain campaign
|Jameson
|RAPT Creative
|Microsoft - Xbox
|Clockwork
|Control your Discount
|Reboost
|Hellosquare
|#PowerUpChallenge
|Standard Bank
|Clockwork
|Ucount’s 7th Birthday
|Telkom South Africa
|Artifact Advertising
|Telkom Black Friday
|Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate
|ForKeeps
|Keeping Memories Forever
|The Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture 2020
|Uberskillz
|Skillztrader and SkillzFinder “Get Connected”
|Best Use of Technical Innovation
|Beiersdorf
|Mobitainment, Carat, 13th Floor
|NIVEA #TakeExtraCare
|Castle Lite
|Promise Group
|Cold Tracker
|Famous Brands
|Sauce Advertising
|Yext Restaurant Awareness
|Food Lover’s Market
|Mark1
|Break the Traditional Tradition
|The Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture 2020
|Vodacom South Africa
|Wunderman Thompson
|Vodacom Social Media Command Centre
|Western Cape DoH
|COVID-19 Public Facing Dashboard
|Best Low Budget
|Absa Group
|FleishmanHillard
|Absa LinkedIn Live Financial Results
|AbInBev
|Vizeum
|Clan Pledge
|Absa Group
|Playmakers & Ad dynamo
|Absa - SuperSport Premier League Campaign
|Beiersdorf
|Mobitainment, Carat, 13th Floor
|NIVEA #TakeExtraCare
|Castle Lite
|Promise Group
|The $3 000 000 Call
|Constitution Hill
|Flow Communications
|#MyCovidStorySA
|Discovery Bank
|10th Street
|Discovery 947 Ride Joburg
|Edcon - Jet
|Joe Public Connect
|Heritage Day #JetSwenk
|Famous Brands
|Sauce Advertising
|Kerbside Delivery
|Gautrain
|Flow Communications
|#BokJersey Springboks Homecoming
|Hyundai
|Clockwork
|Hyundai – Elantra Black Friday
|KFC SA
|Playmakers
|#KFCProposal
|KFC SA
|Playmakers and Ogilvy JHB
|KFC Mini’er Cricket
|Maggi South Africa
|Joe Public Connect
|Noodle Flavour Polls
|Nedbank
|Joe Public Connect
|Retweets into Rands
|New Balance SA
| Levergy
|Runs In the Family
|Reboost
|Hellosquare
|#PowerUpChallenge
|Telkom South Africa
|Artifact Advertising
|Telkom Black Friday
|Mobile Marketing Excellence
|Famous Brands
|Sauce Advertising
|Always On Restaurant Awareness
|Tinkies
|Hellosquare
|Celebrate Everything
|Vodacom South Africa
|Ogilvy
|Shake!Up Summer
|Blogging Excellence
|GaloreSA
|GaloreSA Blog
|Maropeng
|Flow Communications
|Maropeng
|Vodacom South Africa
|New Media, a division of Media24 (Pty) Ltd
|Vodacom now! Blog
|Most innovative Use of Social and Digital Media
|Aware.org
|The Riverbed Agency
|Under Age Drinking
|Beiersdorf
|Mobitainment, Carat, 13th Floor
|NIVEA #TakeExtraCare
|Capitec
|John Brown Media South Africa
|Capitec Move campaign
|Chicken Licken
|Joe Public Connect
|Everyone’s talking about it
|Nedbank
|Joe Public Connect
|Retweets into Rands
|Netflix
|Clockwork & Eclipse Communications
|Blood & Water
|RCL Foods Bobtail
|M&C Saatchi Connect
|Mzanzi’s biggest online meet up!
|Reboost
|Hellosquare
|#PowerUpChallenge
|Tinkies
|Hellosquare
|Celebrate Everything
|Vodacom South Africa
|Ogilvy
|Shake!Up Summer
|Vodacom South Africa
|Wunderman Thompson
|Gig Game
|Vodacom South Africa
|Ogilvy
|Nxt Lvl Self Cav
|Vodacom South Africa
|Ogilvy
|Fibre can Fix This
|Most Innovative Gamification Campaign
|Reboost
|Hellosquare
|#PowerUpChallenge
|Telkom South Africa
|Artifact Advertising
|Telkom Black Friday
|Vodacom South Africa
|Wunderman Thompson
|Gig Game
|Best Community Engagement Award
|BevCo
|The 13th Floor
|Coo-ee Sounds of Summer
|Engen
|Avatar PR
|#EngenXperiences DStv Delicious Festival
|Hyundai
|Clockwork
|Hyundai – Don’t Cross Your T’s
|KFC SA
|Playmakers
|#KFCProposal
|KFC SA
|Playmakers and Ogilvy JHB
|KFC Mini’er Cricket
|Krispy Kreme South Africa
|Sherbet Youth Agency
|Krispy Kreme Community Engagement
|Siqalo Foods Flora
|PHD
|Stay Home, Stay Healthy
|Tekkie Town
|hoola Modern Agency
|#WalkYourWay
|Aromat
|The Hardy Boys & Avatar
|#ATasteOfMzansi
|Unilever Handy Andy
|Niche Guys
|#HelloBeautiful
|Vodacom South Africa
|Wunderman Thompson
|Vodacom Social Media Command Centre
|Yoco
|Avatar
|#ShopTheStreets
|Excellence in Content Marketing
|Albany
|Hellosquare
|Your Best
|aQuelle
|Conversation LAB
|aQuelle Be Active
|Aware.org
|The Riverbed Agency
|Aware.org UAD
|Barloworld
|The Riverbed Agency
|Barloworld Khula Sizwe
|Capitec
|John Brown Media South Africa
|Capitec Move campaign
|Chicken Licken
|Joe Public Connect
|Everyone’s talking about it
|Emirates
|Havas Media
|Emirates Pursuit of Jazz
|Energade
|Levergy
|#BringItHome
|Maggi South Africa
|Joe Public Connect
|Lazenby
|Microsoft South Africa
|Clockwork
|Visit Xbox
|The Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture 2020
|Nestlé KitKat
|Joe Public Connect
|Take a break and celebrate your city
|Netflix
|Clockwork & Eclipse Communications
|Blood & Water
|NIVEA Men
|The 13th Floor and Carat
|NIVEA Men Workshop
|Pick n’ Pay
|John Brown South Africa
|Pick One Small Thing
|Rand Merchant Bank
|Promise Group
|A Story of Courage
|Tinkies
|Hellosquare
|Celebrate Everything
|Unilever
|Oliver Marketing
|Aromat Comedy Club
|Vodacom South Africa
|New Media, a division of Media24 (Pty) Ltd
|Vodacom now! Blog
|Vodacom South Africa
|Wunderman Thompson
|Taking the Whys out of Datawyze
|Willard Batteries
|CBR Marketing
|#ThereForEveryJourney
|Woolworths
|Lockdown Content Campaign
|Best Online PR Campaign
|Absa Group
|FleishmanHillard
|Absa Regional Offices Brand Migration
|Aware.org
|The Riverbed Agency
|Under Age Drinking
|Game South Africa
|DNA Brand Architects
|Dare To Compare Roadshow with Nomatriquency
|Gautrain
|Flow Communications
|#BokJersey Springboks Homecoming
|Heineken
|Levergy
|Team Heineken
|Hyundai
|Clockwork
|Hyundai - Don’t cross your T's
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|#TeamUp4KZN
|Nedbank
|The Riverbed Agency
|Nedbank Money Secrets
|Suzuki South Africa
|Penquin
|#DoYou – SUZUKI S-PRESSO LAUNCH
|Tiger Brands
|DNA Brand Architects
|Tastic #MyHeritage Campaign
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
|Aware.org
|The Riverbed Agency
|Aware.org UAD
|Barloworld
|The Riverbed Agency
|Barloworld Khula Sizwe
|DigsConnect
|BangersandMash
|#Digsaur2020
|Edcon - Jet
|Joe Public Connect
|The Great Stigma Clearance
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|#TeamUp4KZN
|Netflix
|Clockwork & Eclipse Communications
|Blood & Water
|Rand Merchant Bank
|Promise Group
|A Story of Courage
|Road Accident Fund
|Flow Communications
|#AlwaysRemember
|SABRIC
|So Interactive
|Some things shouldn’t be shared
|Tinkies
|Hellosquare
|Celebrate Everything
|Vodacom South Africa
|Ogilvy
|Shake!Up Summer
|Most Viral Campaign
|Beiersdorf
|Mobitainment, Carat, 13th Floor
|NIVEA #TakeExtraCare
|Capitec
|John Brown Media South Africa
|Capitec Move campaign
|Castle Lite
|Promise Group
|The $3 000 000 Call
|Constitution Hill
|Flow Communications
|#MyCovidStorySA
|Conversational LAB
|Lunch is served
|Gautrain
|Flow Communications
|#BokJersey Springboks Homecoming
|KFC SA
|Playmakers
|#KFCProposal
|SABRIC
|So Interactive
|Some things shouldn’t be shared
|Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate
|Albany
|Hellosquare
|Your Best
|Aware.org
|The Riverbed Agency
|Under Age Drinking
|Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Oliver Marketing (U-Studio)
|Unilever
|OLA TIC
|Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency
|10th Street
|Discovery Bank
|Discovery 947 Ride Joburg
|Promise Group
|Castle Lite
|Cold Tracker
|The Riverbed Agency
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Money Secrets
|Vizeum & Wunderman Thompson
|BMW South Africa
|BMW M Festival
|Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency
|Arc Interactive
|Dis-Chem
|Dis-Chem App
|Flow Communications
|The Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture 2020
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Orlando Pirates
|The Official Orlando Pirates App
|Retroactive
|MatchKit
|The Launch of MatchKit.co
|Most Viral Campaign by an Agency
|Avatar PR
|Engen
|#EngenXperiences DStv Delicious Festival
|Capacity Relations
|Brutual Fruit
|Brutal Fruit Spritzer #SpritzerSaturday
|Clockwork & Eclipse Communications
|Netflix
|Blood & Water Season 1 Launch
|Flow Communications
|Heartlines
|#ValuesAndMoney
|Joe Public Connect
|Edcon Jet
|The Great Stigma Clearance
|Joe Public Connect
|Chicken Licken
|Everyone’s talking about it
|Niche Guys
|Unilever - Handy Andy
|#HelloBeautiful
|Promise Group
|Castle Lite
|The $3 000 000 Call
|Retroactive
|Ryobi
|Kirsten Landman’s Road to Dakar
|The Hardy Boys
|Cleanipedia
|Share your mess
|The Hardy Boys & Avatar Agency
|Aromat
|#ATasteOfMzansi
|The Riverbed Agency
|Aware.org
|Under Age Drinking
|Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by SMALL
|10th Street
|Discovery Bank
|Discovery 947 Ride Joburg
|Arc Interactive
|CellC
|CellCgirl
|Digital Optimization
|Weylandts
|Lockdown Winter Sale
|Hellosquare
|Tinkies
|Celebrate Everything
|RAPT Creative
|Jameson
|JAMESON STAY INN
|Retroactive
|Ryobi
|Kirsten Landman’s Road to Dakar
|Retroactive
|Biogen
|The World’s First UNfluencer
|Retroviral
|Russell Hobbs
|Russell Hobbs All Day Every Day
|Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by LARGE
|DNA Brand Architects
|Telkom
|Telkom x NtokozoMbambo
|DNA Brand Architects
|Game South Africa
|Dare To Compare Roadshow with Nomatriquency
|Joe Public Connect
|Edcon Jet
|The Great Stigma Clearance
|Joe Public Connect
|Chicken Licken
|Soul Sisters
|Niche Guys
|Unilever - Handy Andy
|#HelloBeautiful
|The Hardy Boys & Avatar Agency
|Aromat
|#ATasteOfMzansi
|The Riverbed Agency
|Aware.org
|Underage Drinking
|The Riverbed Agency
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Money Secrets
|Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Avatar PR
|Engen
|#EngenXperiences DStv Delicious Festival
|Clockwork
|Hyundai
|i30N Launch
|Digital Optimization
|myFanPark
|Always On Campaign
|DNA Brand Architects
|Tiger Brands
|Tastic #MyHeritage Campaign
|DNA Brand Architects
|Game South Africa
|Dare To Compare Roadshow with Nomatriquency
|Eclipse Communications
|Netflix
|Queen Sono Season 1 Launch
|Flow Communications
|Constitution Hill
|#MyCovidStorySA
|Flow Communications
|Heartlines
|#ValuesAndMoney
|Joe Public Connect
|Revlon
|Revlon Photoready Candid South African launch
|Joe Public Connect
|Edcon Jet
|The Great Stigma Clearance
|Niche Guys
|Unilever - Handy Andy
|#HelloBeautiful
|Oliver Marketing
|Unilever
|Aromat Comedy Club
|PHD
|Siqalo Foods Flora
|Stay Home, Stay Healthy
|Positive Dialogue Communications and Mark1
|One Plus
|One Plus 7T Pro launch
|Positive Dialogue Communications
|Sense_IT
|Parent Sense App Launch
|Promise Group
|Castle Lite
|The $3 000 000 Call
|RAPT Creative
|Jameson
|JAMESON STAY INN
|Retroactive
|Ryobi
|Kirsten Landman’s Road to Dakar
|Retroactive
|Biogen
|The World’s First UNfluencer
|Tribeca Public Relations
|Ascendis Health
|MenaCal.7 Woman to the Bone
|Best Intergrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Arc Interactive
|HIVSA Choma
|Choma
|Capacity Relations
|Flying Fish
|FIRST LIVE ASMR event
|Hellosquare
|Tinkies
|Celebrate Everything
|Joe Public Connect
|Edcon Jet
|The Great Stigma Clearance
|Joe Public Connect
|Nedbank
|Secrets
|Joe Public Connect
|Chicken Licken
|Everyone’s talking about it
|Joe Public Connect
|Amnesty International
|#SignTheSmileOff
|Joe Public Connect
|Chicken Licken
|Soul Sisters
|Niche Guys
|Unilever - Handy Andy
|#HelloBeautiful
|Penquin & Spitfire Inbound
|Suzuki South Africa
|#All In – SUZUKI ERTIGA LAUNCH
|Positive Dialogue Communications and Mark1
|Cape Town International Jazz Festival
|CTIJF 2020
|DUKE, Positive Dialogue Communications and Mark1
|Heart and Stroke Foundation
|Anti-vaping campaign
|Promise Group
|Rand Merchant Bank
|A Story of Courage
|So Interactive
|SABRIC
|Some things shouldn’t be shared
|The Riverbed Agency
|Aware.org
|Under Age Drinking
|The Riverbed Agency
|Barloworld
|Barloworld Khula Sizwe
|Tiger Brands
|DNA Brand Architects
|Tastic #MyHeritage Campaign
|Vizeum
|ABInBev
|Carling Cup 2019
|Vizeum
|ABInBev
|Castle Lager – Heartbeat of the Nation
|Vizeum
|ABInBev
|Budweiser King of the Beats
|Vizeum & Wunderman Thompson
|BMW South Africa
|BMW 1 Series Launch
|Wunderman Thompson
|Royal Dutch Shell South Africa
|There can only be one
|Blogging Excellence by an agency
|Arc Interactive
|HIVSA Choma
|Choma
|Arc Interactive
|CellC
|CellCgirl
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Nedbank
|Together. Nedbank
|Flow Communications
|Maropeng
|Maropeng Blog
|Best Corporate Website
|CTICC
|Cape Town International Convention Centre
|CTICC Website
|Expedia
|Joe Public Connect
|Dominican Republic_Beyond the Beach
|Legal and Tax
|Flow Communications
|Microsoft South Africa
|Clockwork
|Control your Discount
|Nedbank
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|Together. Nedbank
|Wesgro
|Flow Communications
|Wesgro Corporate Website
|Best Marketing Automation Campaign
|Energade
|Justpalm
|Polyflor South Africa
|Spitfire Inbound
|Specialist Advice Campaign
|Suzuki South Africa
|Penquin & Spitfire Inbound
|Digital Growth with Inbound
|Best Online Newsletter
|HIVSA (Choma)
|Arc Interactive
|Choma Online Newsletter
|Old Mutual Corporate
|John Brown South Africa
|MiNDSPACE mailer series
|TMAC
|Flow Communications
|Vodacom South Africa
|New Media, a division of Media24 (Pty) Ltd
|Vodacom now! Blog
|Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event
|Coronation Fund Managers
|Vizeum
|The World is Yours
|Oracle Media
|In Conversation with
|RCL Foods Bobtail
|M&C Saatchi Connect
|Mzanzi’s biggest online meet up!
|Synthesis Software Technologies
|Gauteng COVID
|The New Generation Top Graphic Designer of the Year Award
|Anthony Kirkwood
|Big Red Design Agency
|Carla Dreyer
|Oracle Media
|Thapelo Mmoloke
|CBR Marketing Solutions
|The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award
|Adclick Africa (Pty) Ltd
|Alternative Media
|Arc Interactive
|Big Red Design Agency
|Digital Optimization
|Hellosquare
|RAPT Creative
|Smudge
|The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award
|CellC
|Arc Interactive
|Netflix South Africa
|Clockwork & Eclipse Communications
|SuperSport
|Levergy
|Suzuki South Africa
|Penquin & Spitfire Inbound
|Tinkies
|Hellosquare
|Vodacom South Africa
|Ogilvy
|The New Generation Social Wiz of the Year Award
|Adam Rauff
|CBR Marketing Solutions
|Fathima Moosa
|Havas Media
|Tammy Tal
|Flume Digital Marketing & PR
|The New Generation Medium-Large Agency of the Year Award
|CBR Marketing Solutions
|Eclipse Communications
|Flow Communications
|Joe Public Connect
|Oracle Media Group
|Penquin
|Spitfire Inbound
|Vizeum
|The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award
|Justin James
|The Hardy Boys
|Karabo Mashele
|Joe Public Connect
|Nontobeko Zondi
|Conversation LAB
|Phike Mokuene
|Clockwork
|The New Generation Overall Social and Digital Corporate of the Year Award
|Suzuki South Africa
|Penquin
|Tiger Brands
|Hellosquare
|Vodacom South Africa
|Ogilvy
|Weylandts
|Digital Optimization
|The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award
|Constitution Hill
|Flow Communications
|#MyCovidStorySA
|Gautrain
|Flow Communications
|#MyGautrain campaign
|Jet (Edcon)
|Joe Public Connect
|The Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Rentokil Initial
|Spitfire Inbound
|Tinkies
|Hellosquare
|Weylandts
|Digital Optimization
|Lockdown Winter Sale
|The New Generation Overall Student of the Year Award
|Godfrey MATSOBE
|University of Johannesburg
|Law on Whatsapp
|Jessica HENDRICKS
|University of Johannesburg
|Student shift
|Mbali SIBEKO
|University of Johannesburg
|Kreative Plass
|Mohau MATINKETSA
|University of Johannesburg
|Beyond the Brow Beat
|Payal MAHARAJH
|University of Johannesburg
|My Indaba
|Ruaan MARAIS
|University of Johannesburg
|Rather crave change
|Thandokazi PRUSENT
|University of Johannesburg
|Accountability buddy
|The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award
|#BlackChildItsPossible
|University of Johannesburg
|Defy Bullying
|University of Johannesburg
|She Is King
|University of Johannesburg
|Young Livers
|University of Johannesburg