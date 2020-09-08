New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards announces finalists

The finalists of the 2020 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards have been announced, featuring a record number of agencies, corporates and individuals and representing 100s of South African brands.

Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event ABInBev Vizeum Stella Artois #SaveMySpot Barloworld The Riverbed Agency Barloworld Khula Sizwe myFanPark Digital Optimization Always On Campaign RCL Foods - Bobtail M&C Saatchi Connect Mzanzi’s biggest online meet up! Rentokil Initial South Africa Spitfire Inbound Protecting People and Enhancing Lives during a pandemic Suzuki South Africa Penquin & Spitfire SUZUKI 10 DAY SALE Vodacom South Africa Ogilvy Shake!Up Summer Vodacom South Africa Ogilvy Data Reprice Weylandts Digital Optimization Lockdown Winter Sale Best Social Media Reach from an Event Engen Avatar PR #EngenXperiences DStv Delicious Festival KFC SA Playmakers #KFCProposal Royal Dutch Shell South Africa Wunderman Thompson There can only be one Best Online Competition Astron Energy Caltex Flume Digital Marketing & PR Double Tank Summer Gautrain Flow Communications #MyGautrain campaign Jameson RAPT Creative Microsoft - Xbox Clockwork Control your Discount Reboost Hellosquare #PowerUpChallenge Standard Bank Clockwork Ucount’s 7th Birthday Telkom South Africa Artifact Advertising Telkom Black Friday Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate ForKeeps Keeping Memories Forever The Nelson Mandela Foundation Flow Communications Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture 2020 Uberskillz Skillztrader and SkillzFinder “Get Connected” Best Use of Technical Innovation Beiersdorf Mobitainment, Carat, 13th Floor NIVEA #TakeExtraCare Castle Lite Promise Group Cold Tracker Famous Brands Sauce Advertising Yext Restaurant Awareness Food Lover’s Market Mark1 Break the Traditional Tradition The Nelson Mandela Foundation Flow Communications Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture 2020 Vodacom South Africa Wunderman Thompson Vodacom Social Media Command Centre Western Cape DoH COVID-19 Public Facing Dashboard Best Low Budget Absa Group FleishmanHillard Absa LinkedIn Live Financial Results AbInBev Vizeum Clan Pledge Absa Group Playmakers & Ad dynamo Absa - SuperSport Premier League Campaign Beiersdorf Mobitainment, Carat, 13th Floor NIVEA #TakeExtraCare Castle Lite Promise Group The $3 000 000 Call Constitution Hill Flow Communications #MyCovidStorySA Discovery Bank 10th Street Discovery 947 Ride Joburg Edcon - Jet Joe Public Connect Heritage Day #JetSwenk Famous Brands Sauce Advertising Kerbside Delivery Gautrain Flow Communications #BokJersey Springboks Homecoming Hyundai Clockwork Hyundai – Elantra Black Friday KFC SA Playmakers #KFCProposal KFC SA Playmakers and Ogilvy JHB KFC Mini’er Cricket Maggi South Africa Joe Public Connect Noodle Flavour Polls Nedbank Joe Public Connect Retweets into Rands New Balance SA Levergy Runs In the Family Reboost Hellosquare #PowerUpChallenge Telkom South Africa Artifact Advertising Telkom Black Friday Mobile Marketing Excellence Famous Brands Sauce Advertising Always On Restaurant Awareness Tinkies Hellosquare Celebrate Everything Vodacom South Africa Ogilvy Shake!Up Summer Blogging Excellence GaloreSA GaloreSA Blog Maropeng Flow Communications Maropeng Vodacom South Africa New Media, a division of Media24 (Pty) Ltd Vodacom now! Blog Most innovative Use of Social and Digital Media Aware.org The Riverbed Agency Under Age Drinking Beiersdorf Mobitainment, Carat, 13th Floor NIVEA #TakeExtraCare Capitec John Brown Media South Africa Capitec Move campaign Chicken Licken Joe Public Connect Everyone’s talking about it Nedbank Joe Public Connect Retweets into Rands Netflix Clockwork & Eclipse Communications Blood & Water RCL Foods Bobtail M&C Saatchi Connect Mzanzi’s biggest online meet up! Reboost Hellosquare #PowerUpChallenge Tinkies Hellosquare Celebrate Everything Vodacom South Africa Ogilvy Shake!Up Summer Vodacom South Africa Wunderman Thompson Gig Game Vodacom South Africa Ogilvy Nxt Lvl Self Cav Vodacom South Africa Ogilvy Fibre can Fix This Most Innovative Gamification Campaign Reboost Hellosquare #PowerUpChallenge Telkom South Africa Artifact Advertising Telkom Black Friday Vodacom South Africa Wunderman Thompson Gig Game Best Community Engagement Award BevCo The 13th Floor Coo-ee Sounds of Summer Engen Avatar PR #EngenXperiences DStv Delicious Festival Hyundai Clockwork Hyundai – Don’t Cross Your T’s KFC SA Playmakers #KFCProposal KFC SA Playmakers and Ogilvy JHB KFC Mini’er Cricket Krispy Kreme South Africa Sherbet Youth Agency Krispy Kreme Community Engagement Siqalo Foods Flora PHD Stay Home, Stay Healthy Tekkie Town hoola Modern Agency #WalkYourWay Aromat The Hardy Boys & Avatar #ATasteOfMzansi Unilever Handy Andy Niche Guys #HelloBeautiful Vodacom South Africa Wunderman Thompson Vodacom Social Media Command Centre Yoco Avatar #ShopTheStreets Excellence in Content Marketing Albany Hellosquare Your Best aQuelle Conversation LAB aQuelle Be Active Aware.org The Riverbed Agency Aware.org UAD Barloworld The Riverbed Agency Barloworld Khula Sizwe Capitec John Brown Media South Africa Capitec Move campaign Chicken Licken Joe Public Connect Everyone’s talking about it Emirates Havas Media Emirates Pursuit of Jazz Energade Levergy #BringItHome Maggi South Africa Joe Public Connect Lazenby Microsoft South Africa Clockwork Visit Xbox The Nelson Mandela Foundation Flow Communications Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture 2020 Nestlé KitKat Joe Public Connect Take a break and celebrate your city Netflix Clockwork & Eclipse Communications Blood & Water NIVEA Men The 13th Floor and Carat NIVEA Men Workshop Pick n’ Pay John Brown South Africa Pick One Small Thing Rand Merchant Bank Promise Group A Story of Courage Tinkies Hellosquare Celebrate Everything Unilever Oliver Marketing Aromat Comedy Club Vodacom South Africa New Media, a division of Media24 (Pty) Ltd Vodacom now! Blog Vodacom South Africa Wunderman Thompson Taking the Whys out of Datawyze Willard Batteries CBR Marketing #ThereForEveryJourney Woolworths Lockdown Content Campaign Best Online PR Campaign Absa Group FleishmanHillard Absa Regional Offices Brand Migration Aware.org The Riverbed Agency Under Age Drinking Game South Africa DNA Brand Architects Dare To Compare Roadshow with Nomatriquency Gautrain Flow Communications #BokJersey Springboks Homecoming Heineken Levergy Team Heineken Hyundai Clockwork Hyundai - Don’t cross your T's Nedbank Levergy #TeamUp4KZN Nedbank The Riverbed Agency Nedbank Money Secrets Suzuki South Africa Penquin #DoYou – SUZUKI S-PRESSO LAUNCH Tiger Brands DNA Brand Architects Tastic #MyHeritage Campaign Best Integrated Marketing Campaign Aware.org The Riverbed Agency Aware.org UAD Barloworld The Riverbed Agency Barloworld Khula Sizwe DigsConnect BangersandMash #Digsaur2020 Edcon - Jet Joe Public Connect The Great Stigma Clearance Nedbank Levergy #TeamUp4KZN Netflix Clockwork & Eclipse Communications Blood & Water Rand Merchant Bank Promise Group A Story of Courage Road Accident Fund Flow Communications #AlwaysRemember SABRIC So Interactive Some things shouldn’t be shared Tinkies Hellosquare Celebrate Everything Vodacom South Africa Ogilvy Shake!Up Summer Most Viral Campaign Beiersdorf Mobitainment, Carat, 13th Floor NIVEA #TakeExtraCare Capitec John Brown Media South Africa Capitec Move campaign Castle Lite Promise Group The $3 000 000 Call Constitution Hill Flow Communications #MyCovidStorySA Conversational LAB Lunch is served Gautrain Flow Communications #BokJersey Springboks Homecoming KFC SA Playmakers #KFCProposal SABRIC So Interactive Some things shouldn’t be shared Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate Albany Hellosquare Your Best Aware.org The Riverbed Agency Under Age Drinking Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency Oliver Marketing (U-Studio) Unilever OLA TIC Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency 10th Street Discovery Bank Discovery 947 Ride Joburg Promise Group Castle Lite Cold Tracker The Riverbed Agency Nedbank Nedbank Money Secrets Vizeum & Wunderman Thompson BMW South Africa BMW M Festival Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency Arc Interactive Dis-Chem Dis-Chem App Flow Communications The Nelson Mandela Foundation Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture 2020 Flume Digital Marketing & PR Orlando Pirates The Official Orlando Pirates App Retroactive MatchKit The Launch of MatchKit.co Most Viral Campaign by an Agency Avatar PR Engen #EngenXperiences DStv Delicious Festival Capacity Relations Brutual Fruit Brutal Fruit Spritzer #SpritzerSaturday Clockwork & Eclipse Communications Netflix Blood & Water Season 1 Launch Flow Communications Heartlines #ValuesAndMoney Joe Public Connect Edcon Jet The Great Stigma Clearance Joe Public Connect Chicken Licken Everyone’s talking about it Niche Guys Unilever - Handy Andy #HelloBeautiful Promise Group Castle Lite The $3 000 000 Call Retroactive Ryobi Kirsten Landman’s Road to Dakar The Hardy Boys Cleanipedia Share your mess The Hardy Boys & Avatar Agency Aromat #ATasteOfMzansi The Riverbed Agency Aware.org Under Age Drinking Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by SMALL 10th Street Discovery Bank Discovery 947 Ride Joburg Arc Interactive CellC CellCgirl Digital Optimization Weylandts Lockdown Winter Sale Hellosquare Tinkies Celebrate Everything RAPT Creative Jameson JAMESON STAY INN Retroactive Ryobi Kirsten Landman’s Road to Dakar Retroactive Biogen The World’s First UNfluencer Retroviral Russell Hobbs Russell Hobbs All Day Every Day Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by LARGE DNA Brand Architects Telkom Telkom x NtokozoMbambo DNA Brand Architects Game South Africa Dare To Compare Roadshow with Nomatriquency Joe Public Connect Edcon Jet The Great Stigma Clearance Joe Public Connect Chicken Licken Soul Sisters Niche Guys Unilever - Handy Andy #HelloBeautiful The Hardy Boys & Avatar Agency Aromat #ATasteOfMzansi The Riverbed Agency Aware.org Underage Drinking The Riverbed Agency Nedbank Nedbank Money Secrets Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency Avatar PR Engen #EngenXperiences DStv Delicious Festival Clockwork Hyundai i30N Launch Digital Optimization myFanPark Always On Campaign DNA Brand Architects Tiger Brands Tastic #MyHeritage Campaign DNA Brand Architects Game South Africa Dare To Compare Roadshow with Nomatriquency Eclipse Communications Netflix Queen Sono Season 1 Launch Flow Communications Constitution Hill #MyCovidStorySA Flow Communications Heartlines #ValuesAndMoney Joe Public Connect Revlon Revlon Photoready Candid South African launch Joe Public Connect Edcon Jet The Great Stigma Clearance Niche Guys Unilever - Handy Andy #HelloBeautiful Oliver Marketing Unilever Aromat Comedy Club PHD Siqalo Foods Flora Stay Home, Stay Healthy Positive Dialogue Communications and Mark1 One Plus One Plus 7T Pro launch Positive Dialogue Communications Sense_IT Parent Sense App Launch Promise Group Castle Lite The $3 000 000 Call RAPT Creative Jameson JAMESON STAY INN Retroactive Ryobi Kirsten Landman’s Road to Dakar Retroactive Biogen The World’s First UNfluencer Tribeca Public Relations Ascendis Health MenaCal.7 Woman to the Bone Best Intergrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency Arc Interactive HIVSA Choma Choma Capacity Relations Flying Fish FIRST LIVE ASMR event Hellosquare Tinkies Celebrate Everything Joe Public Connect Edcon Jet The Great Stigma Clearance Joe Public Connect Nedbank Secrets Joe Public Connect Chicken Licken Everyone’s talking about it Joe Public Connect Amnesty International #SignTheSmileOff Joe Public Connect Chicken Licken Soul Sisters Niche Guys Unilever - Handy Andy #HelloBeautiful Penquin & Spitfire Inbound Suzuki South Africa #All In – SUZUKI ERTIGA LAUNCH Positive Dialogue Communications and Mark1 Cape Town International Jazz Festival CTIJF 2020 DUKE, Positive Dialogue Communications and Mark1 Heart and Stroke Foundation Anti-vaping campaign Promise Group Rand Merchant Bank A Story of Courage So Interactive SABRIC Some things shouldn’t be shared The Riverbed Agency Aware.org Under Age Drinking The Riverbed Agency Barloworld Barloworld Khula Sizwe Tiger Brands DNA Brand Architects Tastic #MyHeritage Campaign Vizeum ABInBev Carling Cup 2019 Vizeum ABInBev Castle Lager – Heartbeat of the Nation Vizeum ABInBev Budweiser King of the Beats Vizeum & Wunderman Thompson BMW South Africa BMW 1 Series Launch Wunderman Thompson Royal Dutch Shell South Africa There can only be one Blogging Excellence by an agency Arc Interactive HIVSA Choma Choma Arc Interactive CellC CellCgirl Flume Digital Marketing & PR Nedbank Together. Nedbank Flow Communications Maropeng Maropeng Blog Best Corporate Website CTICC Cape Town International Convention Centre CTICC Website Expedia Joe Public Connect Dominican Republic_Beyond the Beach Legal and Tax Flow Communications Microsoft South Africa Clockwork Control your Discount Nedbank Flume Digital Marketing & PR Together. Nedbank Wesgro Flow Communications Wesgro Corporate Website Best Marketing Automation Campaign Energade Justpalm Polyflor South Africa Spitfire Inbound Specialist Advice Campaign Suzuki South Africa Penquin & Spitfire Inbound Digital Growth with Inbound Best Online Newsletter HIVSA (Choma) Arc Interactive Choma Online Newsletter Old Mutual Corporate John Brown South Africa MiNDSPACE mailer series TMAC Flow Communications Vodacom South Africa New Media, a division of Media24 (Pty) Ltd Vodacom now! Blog Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event Coronation Fund Managers Vizeum The World is Yours Oracle Media In Conversation with RCL Foods Bobtail M&C Saatchi Connect Mzanzi’s biggest online meet up! Synthesis Software Technologies Gauteng COVID The New Generation Top Graphic Designer of the Year Award Anthony Kirkwood Big Red Design Agency Carla Dreyer Oracle Media Thapelo Mmoloke CBR Marketing Solutions The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award Adclick Africa (Pty) Ltd Alternative Media Arc Interactive Big Red Design Agency Digital Optimization Hellosquare RAPT Creative Smudge The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award CellC Arc Interactive Netflix South Africa Clockwork & Eclipse Communications SuperSport Levergy Suzuki South Africa Penquin & Spitfire Inbound Tinkies Hellosquare Vodacom South Africa Ogilvy The New Generation Social Wiz of the Year Award Adam Rauff CBR Marketing Solutions Fathima Moosa Havas Media Tammy Tal Flume Digital Marketing & PR The New Generation Medium-Large Agency of the Year Award CBR Marketing Solutions Eclipse Communications Flow Communications Joe Public Connect Oracle Media Group Penquin Spitfire Inbound Vizeum The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award Justin James The Hardy Boys Karabo Mashele Joe Public Connect Nontobeko Zondi Conversation LAB Phike Mokuene Clockwork The New Generation Overall Social and Digital Corporate of the Year Award Suzuki South Africa Penquin Tiger Brands Hellosquare Vodacom South Africa Ogilvy Weylandts Digital Optimization The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award Constitution Hill Flow Communications #MyCovidStorySA Gautrain Flow Communications #MyGautrain campaign Jet (Edcon) Joe Public Connect The Nelson Mandela Foundation Flow Communications Rentokil Initial Spitfire Inbound Tinkies Hellosquare Weylandts Digital Optimization Lockdown Winter Sale The New Generation Overall Student of the Year Award Godfrey MATSOBE University of Johannesburg Law on Whatsapp Jessica HENDRICKS University of Johannesburg Student shift Mbali SIBEKO University of Johannesburg Kreative Plass Mohau MATINKETSA University of Johannesburg Beyond the Brow Beat Payal MAHARAJH University of Johannesburg My Indaba Ruaan MARAIS University of Johannesburg Rather crave change Thandokazi PRUSENT University of Johannesburg Accountability buddy The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award #BlackChildItsPossible University of Johannesburg Defy Bullying University of Johannesburg She Is King University of Johannesburg Young Livers University of Johannesburg

“Overall, it’s encouraging to see how entries have improved and increased year-on-year. South African agencies, corporates and students are producing some groundbreaking work and this is an affirmation that the industry is maturing,” comments New Gen’s founder, Stephen Paxton. “With a record number of entries received this year, I would like to thank each one of you for entering the awards and for going that extra mile in showcasing some truly exceptional work.”Teams have become more technically minded, smarter strategies can be seen across multiple platforms, resulting in clever content, greater reach, and the engagement and results achieved with lower budgets have been phenomenal, he said.“Seeing this year’s entries has installed faith back in me during these difficult times, knowing that South Africans, no matter what challenges we’re faced with, ‘maak ‘n plan’.”