New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards announces finalists

8 Sep 2020
The finalists of the 2020 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards have been announced, featuring a record number of agencies, corporates and individuals and representing 100s of South African brands.
“Overall, it’s encouraging to see how entries have improved and increased year-on-year. South African agencies, corporates and students are producing some groundbreaking work and this is an affirmation that the industry is maturing,” comments New Gen’s founder, Stephen Paxton. “With a record number of entries received this year, I would like to thank each one of you for entering the awards and for going that extra mile in showcasing some truly exceptional work.”

Teams have become more technically minded, smarter strategies can be seen across multiple platforms, resulting in clever content, greater reach, and the engagement and results achieved with lower budgets have been phenomenal, he said.

“Seeing this year’s entries has installed faith back in me during these difficult times, knowing that South Africans, no matter what challenges we’re faced with, ‘maak ‘n plan’.”

Winners will be announced at this year’s virtual awards ceremony, which will be streamed live on Wednesday, 23 September at 7pm. You can watch the full 90-minute ceremony on the following platforms: Justpalm.tv, Media Update, MarkLives and on New Gen’s social media.

Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event
ABInBevVizeumStella Artois #SaveMySpot
BarloworldThe Riverbed AgencyBarloworld Khula Sizwe
myFanParkDigital OptimizationAlways On Campaign
RCL Foods - BobtailM&C Saatchi ConnectMzanzi’s biggest online meet up!
Rentokil Initial South AfricaSpitfire InboundProtecting People and Enhancing Lives during a pandemic
Suzuki South AfricaPenquin & SpitfireSUZUKI 10 DAY SALE
Vodacom South AfricaOgilvyShake!Up Summer
Vodacom South AfricaOgilvyData Reprice
WeylandtsDigital OptimizationLockdown Winter Sale
Best Social Media Reach from an Event
EngenAvatar PR#EngenXperiences DStv Delicious Festival
KFC SAPlaymakers#KFCProposal
Royal Dutch Shell South Africa Wunderman ThompsonThere can only be one
Best Online Competition
Astron Energy CaltexFlume Digital Marketing & PRDouble Tank Summer
GautrainFlow Communications#MyGautrain campaign
JamesonRAPT Creative
Microsoft - XboxClockwork Control your Discount
ReboostHellosquare#PowerUpChallenge
Standard BankClockwork Ucount’s 7th Birthday
Telkom South AfricaArtifact AdvertisingTelkom Black Friday
Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate
ForKeeps Keeping Memories Forever
The Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow CommunicationsNelson Mandela Annual Lecture 2020
UberskillzSkillztrader and SkillzFinder “Get Connected”
Best Use of Technical Innovation
BeiersdorfMobitainment, Carat, 13th FloorNIVEA #TakeExtraCare
Castle LitePromise GroupCold Tracker
Famous BrandsSauce AdvertisingYext Restaurant Awareness
Food Lover’s MarketMark1Break the Traditional Tradition
The Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow CommunicationsNelson Mandela Annual Lecture 2020
Vodacom South AfricaWunderman ThompsonVodacom Social Media Command Centre
Western Cape DoHCOVID-19 Public Facing Dashboard
Best Low Budget
Absa GroupFleishmanHillardAbsa LinkedIn Live Financial Results
AbInBevVizeumClan Pledge
Absa GroupPlaymakers & Ad dynamoAbsa - SuperSport Premier League Campaign
BeiersdorfMobitainment, Carat, 13th FloorNIVEA #TakeExtraCare
Castle LitePromise GroupThe $3 000 000 Call
Constitution HillFlow Communications#MyCovidStorySA
Discovery Bank10th StreetDiscovery 947 Ride Joburg
Edcon - JetJoe Public ConnectHeritage Day #JetSwenk
Famous BrandsSauce AdvertisingKerbside Delivery
GautrainFlow Communications#BokJersey Springboks Homecoming
HyundaiClockwork Hyundai – Elantra Black Friday
KFC SAPlaymakers#KFCProposal
KFC SAPlaymakers and Ogilvy JHBKFC Mini’er Cricket
Maggi South AfricaJoe Public ConnectNoodle Flavour Polls
NedbankJoe Public ConnectRetweets into Rands
New Balance SA LevergyRuns In the Family
ReboostHellosquare#PowerUpChallenge
Telkom South AfricaArtifact AdvertisingTelkom Black Friday
Mobile Marketing Excellence
Famous BrandsSauce AdvertisingAlways On Restaurant Awareness
TinkiesHellosquareCelebrate Everything
Vodacom South AfricaOgilvyShake!Up Summer
Blogging Excellence
GaloreSAGaloreSA Blog
MaropengFlow CommunicationsMaropeng
Vodacom South AfricaNew Media, a division of Media24 (Pty) LtdVodacom now! Blog
Most innovative Use of Social and Digital Media
Aware.orgThe Riverbed AgencyUnder Age Drinking
BeiersdorfMobitainment, Carat, 13th FloorNIVEA #TakeExtraCare
CapitecJohn Brown Media South AfricaCapitec Move campaign
Chicken LickenJoe Public ConnectEveryone’s talking about it
NedbankJoe Public ConnectRetweets into Rands
NetflixClockwork & Eclipse CommunicationsBlood & Water
RCL Foods BobtailM&C Saatchi ConnectMzanzi’s biggest online meet up!
ReboostHellosquare#PowerUpChallenge
TinkiesHellosquareCelebrate Everything
Vodacom South AfricaOgilvyShake!Up Summer
Vodacom South AfricaWunderman ThompsonGig Game
Vodacom South AfricaOgilvyNxt Lvl Self Cav
Vodacom South AfricaOgilvyFibre can Fix This
Most Innovative Gamification Campaign
ReboostHellosquare#PowerUpChallenge
Telkom South AfricaArtifact AdvertisingTelkom Black Friday
Vodacom South AfricaWunderman ThompsonGig Game
Best Community Engagement Award
BevCoThe 13th FloorCoo-ee Sounds of Summer
EngenAvatar PR#EngenXperiences DStv Delicious Festival
HyundaiClockwork Hyundai – Don’t Cross Your T’s
KFC SAPlaymakers#KFCProposal
KFC SAPlaymakers and Ogilvy JHBKFC Mini’er Cricket
Krispy Kreme South AfricaSherbet Youth AgencyKrispy Kreme Community Engagement
Siqalo Foods FloraPHDStay Home, Stay Healthy
Tekkie Townhoola Modern Agency#WalkYourWay
AromatThe Hardy Boys & Avatar#ATasteOfMzansi
Unilever Handy AndyNiche Guys#HelloBeautiful
Vodacom South AfricaWunderman ThompsonVodacom Social Media Command Centre
YocoAvatar #ShopTheStreets
Excellence in Content Marketing
AlbanyHellosquareYour Best
aQuelleConversation LABaQuelle Be Active
Aware.orgThe Riverbed AgencyAware.org UAD
BarloworldThe Riverbed AgencyBarloworld Khula Sizwe
CapitecJohn Brown Media South AfricaCapitec Move campaign
Chicken LickenJoe Public ConnectEveryone’s talking about it
EmiratesHavas MediaEmirates Pursuit of Jazz
EnergadeLevergy#BringItHome
Maggi South AfricaJoe Public ConnectLazenby
Microsoft South AfricaClockwork Visit Xbox
The Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow CommunicationsNelson Mandela Annual Lecture 2020
Nestlé KitKatJoe Public ConnectTake a break and celebrate your city
NetflixClockwork & Eclipse CommunicationsBlood & Water
NIVEA MenThe 13th Floor and CaratNIVEA Men Workshop
Pick n’ Pay John Brown South AfricaPick One Small Thing
Rand Merchant BankPromise GroupA Story of Courage
TinkiesHellosquareCelebrate Everything
UnileverOliver MarketingAromat Comedy Club
Vodacom South AfricaNew Media, a division of Media24 (Pty) LtdVodacom now! Blog
Vodacom South AfricaWunderman ThompsonTaking the Whys out of Datawyze
Willard BatteriesCBR Marketing#ThereForEveryJourney
WoolworthsLockdown Content Campaign
Best Online PR Campaign
Absa GroupFleishmanHillardAbsa Regional Offices Brand Migration
Aware.orgThe Riverbed AgencyUnder Age Drinking
Game South AfricaDNA Brand ArchitectsDare To Compare Roadshow with Nomatriquency
GautrainFlow Communications#BokJersey Springboks Homecoming
HeinekenLevergyTeam Heineken
HyundaiClockworkHyundai - Don’t cross your T's
NedbankLevergy#TeamUp4KZN
NedbankThe Riverbed AgencyNedbank Money Secrets
Suzuki South AfricaPenquin#DoYou – SUZUKI S-PRESSO LAUNCH
Tiger BrandsDNA Brand ArchitectsTastic #MyHeritage Campaign
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
Aware.orgThe Riverbed AgencyAware.org UAD
BarloworldThe Riverbed AgencyBarloworld Khula Sizwe
DigsConnectBangersandMash#Digsaur2020
Edcon - JetJoe Public ConnectThe Great Stigma Clearance
NedbankLevergy#TeamUp4KZN
NetflixClockwork & Eclipse CommunicationsBlood & Water
Rand Merchant BankPromise GroupA Story of Courage
Road Accident FundFlow Communications#AlwaysRemember
SABRICSo InteractiveSome things shouldn’t be shared
TinkiesHellosquareCelebrate Everything
Vodacom South AfricaOgilvyShake!Up Summer
Most Viral Campaign
BeiersdorfMobitainment, Carat, 13th FloorNIVEA #TakeExtraCare
CapitecJohn Brown Media South AfricaCapitec Move campaign
Castle LitePromise GroupThe $3 000 000 Call
Constitution HillFlow Communications#MyCovidStorySA
Conversational LABLunch is served
GautrainFlow Communications#BokJersey Springboks Homecoming
KFC SAPlaymakers#KFCProposal
SABRICSo InteractiveSome things shouldn’t be shared
Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate
AlbanyHellosquareYour Best
Aware.orgThe Riverbed AgencyUnder Age Drinking
Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency
Oliver Marketing (U-Studio)UnileverOLA TIC
Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency
10th StreetDiscovery BankDiscovery 947 Ride Joburg
Promise GroupCastle LiteCold Tracker
The Riverbed AgencyNedbankNedbank Money Secrets
Vizeum & Wunderman ThompsonBMW South AfricaBMW M Festival
Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency
Arc InteractiveDis-ChemDis-Chem App
Flow CommunicationsThe Nelson Mandela FoundationNelson Mandela Annual Lecture 2020
Flume Digital Marketing & PROrlando PiratesThe Official Orlando Pirates App
RetroactiveMatchKitThe Launch of MatchKit.co
Most Viral Campaign by an Agency
Avatar PREngen#EngenXperiences DStv Delicious Festival
Capacity RelationsBrutual FruitBrutal Fruit Spritzer #SpritzerSaturday
Clockwork & Eclipse CommunicationsNetflixBlood & Water Season 1 Launch
Flow CommunicationsHeartlines#ValuesAndMoney
Joe Public ConnectEdcon JetThe Great Stigma Clearance
Joe Public ConnectChicken LickenEveryone’s talking about it
Niche GuysUnilever - Handy Andy#HelloBeautiful
Promise GroupCastle LiteThe $3 000 000 Call
RetroactiveRyobiKirsten Landman’s Road to Dakar
The Hardy BoysCleanipediaShare your mess
The Hardy Boys & Avatar AgencyAromat#ATasteOfMzansi
The Riverbed AgencyAware.orgUnder Age Drinking
Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by SMALL
10th StreetDiscovery BankDiscovery 947 Ride Joburg
Arc InteractiveCellCCellCgirl
Digital OptimizationWeylandtsLockdown Winter Sale
HellosquareTinkiesCelebrate Everything
RAPT CreativeJamesonJAMESON STAY INN
RetroactiveRyobiKirsten Landman’s Road to Dakar
RetroactiveBiogenThe World’s First UNfluencer
RetroviralRussell HobbsRussell Hobbs All Day Every Day
Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by LARGE
DNA Brand ArchitectsTelkomTelkom x NtokozoMbambo
DNA Brand ArchitectsGame South AfricaDare To Compare Roadshow with Nomatriquency
Joe Public ConnectEdcon JetThe Great Stigma Clearance
Joe Public ConnectChicken LickenSoul Sisters
Niche GuysUnilever - Handy Andy#HelloBeautiful
The Hardy Boys & Avatar AgencyAromat#ATasteOfMzansi
The Riverbed AgencyAware.orgUnderage Drinking
The Riverbed AgencyNedbankNedbank Money Secrets
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency
Avatar PREngen#EngenXperiences DStv Delicious Festival
ClockworkHyundaii30N Launch
Digital OptimizationmyFanParkAlways On Campaign
DNA Brand ArchitectsTiger BrandsTastic #MyHeritage Campaign
DNA Brand ArchitectsGame South AfricaDare To Compare Roadshow with Nomatriquency
Eclipse CommunicationsNetflixQueen Sono Season 1 Launch
Flow CommunicationsConstitution Hill#MyCovidStorySA
Flow CommunicationsHeartlines#ValuesAndMoney
Joe Public ConnectRevlonRevlon Photoready Candid South African launch
Joe Public ConnectEdcon JetThe Great Stigma Clearance
Niche GuysUnilever - Handy Andy#HelloBeautiful
Oliver MarketingUnileverAromat Comedy Club
PHDSiqalo Foods FloraStay Home, Stay Healthy
Positive Dialogue Communications and Mark1One PlusOne Plus 7T Pro launch
Positive Dialogue CommunicationsSense_ITParent Sense App Launch
Promise GroupCastle LiteThe $3 000 000 Call
RAPT CreativeJamesonJAMESON STAY INN
RetroactiveRyobiKirsten Landman’s Road to Dakar
RetroactiveBiogenThe World’s First UNfluencer
Tribeca Public RelationsAscendis HealthMenaCal.7 Woman to the Bone
Best Intergrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency
Arc InteractiveHIVSA ChomaChoma
Capacity RelationsFlying FishFIRST LIVE ASMR event
HellosquareTinkiesCelebrate Everything
Joe Public ConnectEdcon JetThe Great Stigma Clearance
Joe Public ConnectNedbankSecrets
Joe Public ConnectChicken LickenEveryone’s talking about it
Joe Public ConnectAmnesty International#SignTheSmileOff
Joe Public ConnectChicken LickenSoul Sisters
Niche GuysUnilever - Handy Andy#HelloBeautiful
Penquin & Spitfire InboundSuzuki South Africa#All In – SUZUKI ERTIGA LAUNCH
Positive Dialogue Communications and Mark1Cape Town International Jazz FestivalCTIJF 2020
DUKE, Positive Dialogue Communications and Mark1Heart and Stroke FoundationAnti-vaping campaign
Promise GroupRand Merchant BankA Story of Courage
So InteractiveSABRICSome things shouldn’t be shared
The Riverbed AgencyAware.orgUnder Age Drinking
The Riverbed AgencyBarloworldBarloworld Khula Sizwe
Tiger BrandsDNA Brand ArchitectsTastic #MyHeritage Campaign
VizeumABInBevCarling Cup 2019
VizeumABInBevCastle Lager – Heartbeat of the Nation
VizeumABInBevBudweiser King of the Beats
Vizeum & Wunderman ThompsonBMW South AfricaBMW 1 Series Launch
Wunderman ThompsonRoyal Dutch Shell South AfricaThere can only be one
Blogging Excellence by an agency
Arc InteractiveHIVSA ChomaChoma
Arc InteractiveCellCCellCgirl
Flume Digital Marketing & PRNedbankTogether. Nedbank
Flow CommunicationsMaropengMaropeng Blog
Best Corporate Website
CTICCCape Town International Convention CentreCTICC Website
ExpediaJoe Public ConnectDominican Republic_Beyond the Beach
Legal and TaxFlow Communications
Microsoft South AfricaClockwork Control your Discount
NedbankFlume Digital Marketing & PRTogether. Nedbank
WesgroFlow CommunicationsWesgro Corporate Website
Best Marketing Automation Campaign
EnergadeJustpalm
Polyflor South AfricaSpitfire InboundSpecialist Advice Campaign
Suzuki South AfricaPenquin & Spitfire InboundDigital Growth with Inbound
Best Online Newsletter
HIVSA (Choma)Arc InteractiveChoma Online Newsletter
Old Mutual CorporateJohn Brown South AfricaMiNDSPACE mailer series
TMACFlow Communications
Vodacom South AfricaNew Media, a division of Media24 (Pty) LtdVodacom now! Blog
Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event
Coronation Fund ManagersVizeumThe World is Yours
Oracle MediaIn Conversation with
RCL Foods BobtailM&C Saatchi ConnectMzanzi’s biggest online meet up!
Synthesis Software TechnologiesGauteng COVID
The New Generation Top Graphic Designer of the Year Award
Anthony KirkwoodBig Red Design Agency
Carla DreyerOracle Media
Thapelo MmolokeCBR Marketing Solutions
The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award
Adclick Africa (Pty) Ltd
Alternative Media
Arc Interactive
Big Red Design Agency
Digital Optimization
Hellosquare
RAPT Creative
Smudge
The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award
CellCArc Interactive
Netflix South AfricaClockwork & Eclipse Communications
SuperSportLevergy
Suzuki South AfricaPenquin & Spitfire Inbound
TinkiesHellosquare
Vodacom South AfricaOgilvy
The New Generation Social Wiz of the Year Award
Adam RauffCBR Marketing Solutions
Fathima MoosaHavas Media
Tammy TalFlume Digital Marketing & PR
The New Generation Medium-Large Agency of the Year Award
CBR Marketing Solutions
Eclipse Communications
Flow Communications
Joe Public Connect
Oracle Media Group
Penquin
Spitfire Inbound
Vizeum
The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award
Justin JamesThe Hardy Boys
Karabo MasheleJoe Public Connect
Nontobeko ZondiConversation LAB
Phike MokueneClockwork
The New Generation Overall Social and Digital Corporate of the Year Award
Suzuki South AfricaPenquin
Tiger BrandsHellosquare
Vodacom South AfricaOgilvy
WeylandtsDigital Optimization
The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award
Constitution HillFlow Communications#MyCovidStorySA
GautrainFlow Communications#MyGautrain campaign
Jet (Edcon)Joe Public Connect
The Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow Communications
Rentokil InitialSpitfire Inbound
TinkiesHellosquare
WeylandtsDigital OptimizationLockdown Winter Sale
The New Generation Overall Student of the Year Award
Godfrey MATSOBEUniversity of JohannesburgLaw on Whatsapp
Jessica HENDRICKSUniversity of JohannesburgStudent shift
Mbali SIBEKOUniversity of JohannesburgKreative Plass
Mohau MATINKETSAUniversity of JohannesburgBeyond the Brow Beat
Payal MAHARAJHUniversity of JohannesburgMy Indaba
Ruaan MARAISUniversity of JohannesburgRather crave change
Thandokazi PRUSENTUniversity of JohannesburgAccountability buddy
The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award
#BlackChildItsPossibleUniversity of Johannesburg
Defy BullyingUniversity of Johannesburg
She Is KingUniversity of Johannesburg
Young LiversUniversity of Johannesburg
Read more: Stephen Paxton, New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards

