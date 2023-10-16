Al Jazeera's bureau chief son among two journalists killed in Gaza

Al Jazeera bureau chief Wael al-Dahdouh and his son Hamza. Source: X.

The incident occurred on Sunday on a road between Khan Younis and Rafah, where Hamza was with other journalists.

The BBC adds that freelance journalist Mustafa Thuraya also lost his life in the strike.

The Times of Israel reported that the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) said the strike attacked an alleged terrorist, who was operating an aircraft that put the IDF in danger, and that they are aware of the claims that two other suspects were hit.

In October, the al-Dahdouh family lost their mother, a son, a daughter and an infant grandson in an Israeli airstrike.

The Committee To Protect Journalists (CPJ) said the deaths must be investigated by impartial investigators.

“The killings of journalists Hamza Al Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya must be independently investigated, and those behind their deaths must be held accountable. The continuous killings of journalists and their family members by Israeli army fire must end: journalists are civilians, not targets,” said CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa programme coordinator Sherif Mansour.

President of CPJ, Jodie Ginsberg told the BBC that more needs to be done to protect journalists in Gaza.

"This has been the deadliest conflict for journalists that the CPJ has ever documented and we have been doing this for more than three decades. More than 75 journalists have been killed since 7 October, its extremely difficult to manage the risks. We need journalists and its really only Gaza journalists who can document this war because international journalists have had very little access."