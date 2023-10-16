Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Rand ShowBizcommunity.comBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Media News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Al Jazeera's bureau chief son among two journalists killed in Gaza

    8 Jan 2024
    8 Jan 2024
    The BBC has reported that Hamza al-Dahdouh, a journalist and cameraman for Al Jazeera and the eldest son of the network's Gaza bureau chief, Wael al-Dahdouh has died in an Israeli drone strike.
    Al Jazeera bureau chief Wael al-Dahdouh and his son Hamza. Source: X.
    Al Jazeera bureau chief Wael al-Dahdouh and his son Hamza. Source: X.

    The incident occurred on Sunday on a road between Khan Younis and Rafah, where Hamza was with other journalists.

    The BBC adds that freelance journalist Mustafa Thuraya also lost his life in the strike.

    The Times of Israel reported that the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) said the strike attacked an alleged terrorist, who was operating an aircraft that put the IDF in danger, and that they are aware of the claims that two other suspects were hit.

    In October, the al-Dahdouh family lost their mother, a son, a daughter and an infant grandson in an Israeli airstrike.

    Source:
    Death toll adds up as journalists die in Israel and Palestine conflict

      16 Oct 2023

    The Committee To Protect Journalists (CPJ) said the deaths must be investigated by impartial investigators.

    “The killings of journalists Hamza Al Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya must be independently investigated, and those behind their deaths must be held accountable. The continuous killings of journalists and their family members by Israeli army fire must end: journalists are civilians, not targets,” said CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa programme coordinator Sherif Mansour.

    President of CPJ, Jodie Ginsberg told the BBC that more needs to be done to protect journalists in Gaza.

    "This has been the deadliest conflict for journalists that the CPJ has ever documented and we have been doing this for more than three decades. More than 75 journalists have been killed since 7 October, its extremely difficult to manage the risks. We need journalists and its really only Gaza journalists who can document this war because international journalists have had very little access."

    Read more: Media freedom, media, journalist, Committee to Protect Journalists, CPJ, IDF, Israel, Gaza
    NextOptions


    Related

    Source: © 123rf Ronelle Bester, MD of Red Ribbon Communications, delves into some of the key PR trends anticipated to define 2024
    9 Key PR trends for 2024
     26 minutes
    Source: SABC Iconic South African photojournalist, Dr Peter Magubane has passed away
    Iconic South African photojournalist Dr Peter Magubane passes away
     2 Jan 2024
    Image supplied. The Wan-ifra's Best Practice in Innovation report features best practice case studies from Nigeria and South Africa
    Wan-Ifra's Best practice in digital innovation report includes Nigeria and SA case studies
    28 Dec 2023
    100 Most Influential African Women 2023 announced
    100 Most Influential African Women 2023 announced
    22 Dec 2023
    Source: © 123rf A Further Statement of Issues (FSOI) has been released by the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI or Inquiry)
    Competition Commission's MDPMI identifies 6 additional themes, calls for FSOI
    20 Dec 2023
    #BestofBiz 2023, Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Marketing & Media site over the past year
    #BestofBiz 2023: Marketing & Media
    19 Dec 2023
    Image suplied. Unilever'd Lunga Mooi is to be a keynote speaker at the World Out of Home Organization's first in-person Africa Forum, to be held in Cape Town, South Africa, from March 11-13 2024
    Unilever's Lunga Mooi named WOO Africa Forum keynote speaker
    14 Dec 2023
    The ad has been removed from social media. Source: X.
    Zara removes ad after Gaza similarities pointed out
     12 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz