400 entries received for 2023 Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards

The 2023 Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards (Sikuvile Awards), presented by the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef), concluded with an impressive total of 400 entries, surpassing the number received in 2022.

The top five categories with the most entries are Lifestyle, Hard News, Business Journalism, Community Service, and then Sports Photographs.

The popular Features category was in sixth place and Investigative Journalism in seventh place.

In this year’s edition, there has been a drop in the entries in Features and Investigative Journalism which speaks to the disturbing trend of shrinking newsrooms.

The finalists will be announced shortly, and the winners revealed on the 24th of June, in Johannesburg.

All category winners receive the coveted Sikuvile Journalism Award Trophy as well as R15,000 prize money (to be shared if there is more than one winner in a category).

Journalist of the Year and Juby Mayet Rising Star of the Year are selected from the entries in the categories by the judges.

The Allan Kirkland Soga / Standard Bank Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award (previously the Allan Kirkland Soga: Achievement Award) recognises a sustained and extraordinary contribution to journalism on the part of an individual and the winner will have demonstrated impeccable ethics and craft excellence.