2023 Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards entries open

28 Apr 2023
Entries for the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards are open.
Image supplied. Sanef's Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2023 are open for entries
Image supplied. Sanef's Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2023 are open for entries

Open to all print, online/digital, and broadcast (radio and TV) journalists, the Awards highlight the exceptional work done by the country’s journalists in categories from investigative journalism to feature writing and lifestyle as well as a digital category that continues to grow.

Reflecting the importance of accurate and reliable as well as verified reporting in a world where fake news is a massive issue, this year's theme is “Journalism: In the Face of Public "LIE" ability. When seeing is believing, when does the ability to lie end, and the liability begin?”

Award Categories

The awards are open to all print, online/digital, and broadcast (radio and TV) journalists.

The categories are:

  1. Hard News
  2. Indigenous language reporting in community media
  3. Community Service Reporting
  4. Popular Journalism
  5. Investigative Journalism
  6. Business Journalism
  7. Features
  8. Lifestyle
  9. Columns/Editorial
  10. Visual Journalism (Editorial Cartoons/Graphic Layout)
  11. News Photographs
  12. Features Photographs
  13. Sports Photographs
  14. New category: Manager/Publisher of the Year Award. Rewards managers/publishers for their work. The entry for this is a motivation letter or proof of activities by peers in the industry.

The Juby Mayet Rising Star of the Year and Journalist of the Year are selected from the entries in the categories by the jury.

The Allan Kirkland Soga / Standard Bank Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award (previously the Allan Kirkland Soga: Achievement Award) recognises a sustained and extraordinary contribution to newspaper journalism on the part of an individual and the winner will have demonstrated impeccable ethics and craft excellence.

The Awards will close for entries on 25 May, with no extension and winners will be announced at an event on Saturday, 24 June at The Venue, Melrose Arch, Gauteng.

Enter the awards here.

