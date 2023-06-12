Industries

Africa


Cadbury's the official confectionary supplier to the Springboks

12 Jun 2023
Cadbury is the official confectionary supplier to the Springboks, South Africa's national rugby team.
Image supplied. Cadbury is the official confectionary supplier to the Springboks, South Africa’s national rugby team
Image supplied. Cadbury is the official confectionary supplier to the Springboks, South Africa’s national rugby team

The chocolate brand announced its partnership with SA Rugby, which it says is in alignment with the brand’s legacy of doing good and bringing people together through acts of generosity, as the Springboks are a South African institution who have shown time and again the power of their gees in uniting the country.

‘’As a brand centered in generosity, Cadbury continuously looks for opportunities to bring fans closer to the action and experiences they crave,” says Lara Sidersky, Mondelēz SA category lead for chocolate.

“What better way to do this than by uniting two fabric of the nation brands such as Cadbury chocolate and local rugby heroes, the Springboks,’’ she emphasises.

Source © Sports Industry Awards Sport in South Africa remains “serious business says the Nielsen Sports South Africa’s 2022 SA Sports Landscape report
The serious business of sport in South Africa

1 Jun 2023

The perfect union

Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby adds that they are delighted to be partnering with such an iconic brand as Cadbury – a name that resonates around the world.

“Cadbury’s commitment to excellence and their unwavering dedication to always adding that little bit extra to bring people closer together, aligns perfectly with our own values as an organization.

“This collaboration represents a powerful union of two iconic brands that share a common goal of uplifting spirits and fostering a sense of togetherness,” he says.

Win big with the Springboks and Cadbury

Sidersky adds that the brand looks forward to the excitement this partnership will bring to fans, unlocking more opportunities and experiences that they hope will continue to surprise and delight their audience.

‘’We will be rallying our nation to get behind the Springboks, encouraging them to join the #CadburyFanClub and show their support towards their favourite Cadbury chocolate for the opportunity to stand a chance to win big with the Springboks and Cadbury.’’

