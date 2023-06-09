Industries

FMCG

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad
Search jobs

J.C. Le Roux spreads optimism with their new Celebration Inside series hosted by Mpoomy Ledwaba

9 Jun 2023
Issued by: Distell
J.C. Le Roux, SA's most loved sparkling wine, is excited to present Celebration Inside, a 4-part digital series featuring some of SA's most admired and respected women who share their own personal stories and tools that spark optimism and encourages women to find more reasons to celebrate in their everyday lives.
Mpoomy Ledwaba
Mpoomy Ledwaba
Zoe Brown
Zoe Brown

This inspiring series is hosted by Mpoomy Ledwaba, who is a multi-talented businesswoman, wife, mother, podcaster and content creator, as she sits down with an impressive lineup of guests who offer insights on different aspects of cultivating a positive mindset, including gratitude, and finding moments to celebrate. Among the guests are award-winning radio and TV personality, Zoë Brown; attorney, multimedia entrepreneur and brand influencer, Ayanda Vana; multi-award-winning journalist and media editor, Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa; and Miss South Africa 2020 and mental health advocate, Shudufhadzo Musida.

J.C. Le Roux spreads optimism with their new Celebration Inside series hosted by Mpoomy Ledwaba
Ayanda Vana
Ayanda Vana

Nicola Jansen, J.C. Le Roux marketing manager, says: “At J.C. Le Roux we believe in uplifting women by sparking optimism and celebration – it is something that is very important and relevant to us, both as a brand as well as to South African women today. We want to encourage and inspire women to develop an optimistic mindset that allows them to appreciate themselves and others and celebrate the big and small things in their lives. And what better way to kick-start this movement of optimism than sitting with your fellow women over a glass of your favourite bubbly and hearing each other’s personal stories and insights? The Celebration Inside series features such powerful and talented ladies that really set a beautiful and inspiring example for more women to start, or continue, their journey to achieving an optimistic mindset.

Shudufhadzo Musida
Shudufhadzo Musida
Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa
Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa

Filmed at the picturesque House of J.C. Le Roux in Stellenbosch as the perfect backdrop, you can watch the first two episodes of J.C. Le Roux’s Celebration Inside, and make sure to look out for more episodes coming soon!
Episode 1 with Zoë Brown
Episode 2 with Ayanda Vana

To learn more about J.C Le Roux and the Celebration Inside series, visit www.jcleroux.co.za.

Follow J.C Le Roux on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or join the conversation by sharing your stories of celebration using the hashtags #SoMuchToCelebrate #JCLeRoux #JustCelebrate

Distell
Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
Read more: Distell, J.C. Le Roux, Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, Zoë Brown, Shudufhadzo Musida, Mpoomy Ledwaba



