Medshield Mom will empower parents with real talk and practical tips on 27 July 2024

Calling all moms and dads! Medshield Medical Scheme is excited to announce the upcoming Medshield Mom Webinar, a free online event designed to provide parents with invaluable insights and practical advice from top healthcare and child psychology experts. The virtual event is scheduled for Saturday, 27 July 2024, at 9am and is open to everyone.

"In an era dominated by social media highlight reels and glossy portrayals of parenthood, there's a growing need for authenticity and honesty in discussions surrounding the art of raising children," states Setsooto Sihawu, marketing executive of Medshield Medical Scheme. "The event will feature a series of talks from renowned professionals and experienced parents who will share their knowledge and personal experiences to help attendees navigate the complexities of parenting."

The theme of this webinar, Motherhood Unplugged: Real Talk, Real Tips, Real Moms, encapsulates the essence of a need for honest conversations and solid advice, and offers a platform for genuine, unfiltered conversations about the realities of parenting. Experts delve into the pressures and expectations placed on modern parents and acknowledging that parenthood is inherently challenging, and the pressure to meet unrealistic standards of perfection has only intensified in recent years. The webinar aims to normalise perceived imperfection, promote self-compassion, and provide parents with practical tools and support.

Hosted by Medshield Mom ambassador and digital entrepreneur Mpoomy Ledwaba, this webinar promises to be an engaging and informative experience for all attendees. Guest speakers will cover a range of pertinent topics aimed at empowering parents:

Raising Resilient Kids – Naomi Holdt, psychologist and author, will share strategies for fostering emotional well-being in children.

Preventative Healthcare – Dr Nadia Khan, a pediatrician, will discuss the importance of preventive measures in child health.

Laying Solid Digital Foundations – Christy Herselman, author and educator, and Nqobile Maphumulo, clinical psychologist, will address the challenges of digital parenting and how to establish healthy digital habits.



Participants stand a chance to win fabulous prizes, including baby hampers, pamper hampers, an air fryer, and more! Our generous partners, including Bennetts, Baby Yum Yum, Alliance, Medshield MOVEment, and Snuggletime, have made these giveaways possible.

"We recognise parents' critical role in shaping future generations' health and well-being. By providing free educational resources and support, Medshield Mom aims to alleviate some of the pressures parents face and empower them with knowledge and tools to ensure their children thrive," states Sihawu.

We invite all parents, caregivers, and anyone interested in parenting and child health to join us for the Medshield Mom 2024 Webinar. Registration is simple and free. Visit https://easywebinar.link/tWPIms91yb to secure your spot for this exclusive event.

Live assured as a Medshield Mom

At Medshield, we do our best to support all expectant parents. As soon as you know you're pregnant, register with Medshield's maternity programme, Medshield Mom, to ensure you receive all the benefits and support available. Medshield's moms-to-be should review their chosen benefit option's hospital network on www.medshield.co.za and their maternity benefits as per their chosen plan. Benefits are offered during pregnancy, at birth, and after birth and are subject to pre-authorisation by the relevant managed healthcare programme before hospital admission.

PremiumPlus, MediBonus, MediSaver, MediPlus Prime, and MediPlus Compact all offer 12 antenatal consultations per pregnancy, eight visits to antenatal classes, two 2D scans per pregnancy, 1 Amniocentesis test per pregnancy, unlimited in-hospital confinement, and eight visits to the midwife with up to 200% private rates coverage to a registered midwife only. The MediCore, MediValue Prime, MediValue Compact, MediPhila, MediSwift, and MediCurve options offer many of the same benefits but with fewer antenatal visits and a lower premium contribution. The complete benefit guides for each Medshield plan (benefit option) are also available on the Medshield website at https://medshield.co.za/products-2024/2024-benefit-options/. Medshield continuously focuses on unlocking extra value-added services to our members to provide Medshield's expectant moms peace of mind. They know they will receive the best possible care and support throughout their pregnancy journey, from the first visit until after their beautiful bundle of joy is born!

Medshield Mom is a free-to-join programme for Medshield members who simply register online to gain access to additional benefits and support. Medshield Mom assists women on their journey to motherhood through all the various stages of pregnancy, birth and postpartum, ensuring that parents and parents-to-be are aware of the pregnancy-related benefits they enjoy as Medshield members. The website, www.medshieldmom.co.za, is an easy-to-use online resource to access a hub of important content related to health, fitness, nutrition, the body, motherhood, babies, toddlers and more, all suited to the pre-and postpartum phases.



