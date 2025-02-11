Medshield offers guidance on how to prepare for a healthy pregnancy

Bringing a new life into the world is exciting, and feeling nervous about it is also natural. First-time moms (and dads) may wonder about the changes ahead, including shifts in nutritional needs for both mom and baby's health. Here is a useful tip: getting your body ready can start before you even see that positive pregnancy test! Doctors often recommend adding dietary supplements and vitamins into your routine a month or so before trying to conceive. This proactive approach can help you feel more confident and supported as you begin this important journey.

The journey to a healthy pregnancy is about caring for your whole self; your mind, body, and heart. It is not just about eating well or taking vitamins – it is about understanding what your body needs to support the growth of a new life. Your healthcare provider, whether a clinic nurse, gynaecologist, or family doctor, can give you personalised advice that aligns with your needs, lifestyle, and budget. Let us walk through a few critical steps to prepare.

Starting prenatal vitamins before pregnancy

Prenatal vitamins provide vital nutrients for both maternal health and healthy foetal development. But did you know that you do not have to wait until you are pregnant to start? Many healthcare providers recommend starting prenatal vitamins a little early, as they are packed with nutrients like folic acid, iron, and calcium, essential from the beginning of pregnancy.

Folic acid is one of the most essential nutrients crucial for early foetal development, especially in forming the brain and spinal cord. Since these developments begin in the first few weeks of pregnancy, starting folic acid before conceiving can give your baby the best start. You will find folate (the natural form of folic acid) in leafy greens like kale and spinach, but prenatal vitamins ensure you get enough daily.

Calcium helps develop strong bones and teeth. During pregnancy, calcium needs are higher to support the baby's growth while keeping the mom's bones strong.

Your healthcare provider can guide you on the specific vitamins and supplements that are most beneficial, as well as those that may be best to avoid. For medical aid members, some prenatal vitamins are often covered by day-to-day benefits or a medical savings account. Be sure to talk to your pharmacist or healthcare provider about generic or more affordable options if you are looking to save on costs.

Remember, though, that prenatal vitamins work best when paired with a balanced diet, so aim to include a variety of nutrient-rich foods. Eating a balanced diet packed with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can provide the foundation your body needs. If you are unsure about a balanced diet during pregnancy, ask your healthcare provider or a registered dietitian for tips. A good plan supports you and your baby, keeping you healthy and energised.

Holistic care for a healthy pregnancy

A healthy pregnancy does not stop at physical health – it's about looking after your emotional and mental well-being, too. One way to do this is by joining support groups or online communities specifically for expecting moms. These groups provide a place to ask questions, find resources, and get emotional support from people going through the same experiences.

Medshield Mom is a free online portal and a valuable resource for parents-to-be and parents of little ones. Medshield Mom offers a wealth of knowledge and support tailored to each stage of pregnancy. From expert advice and information to access to a community of other moms-to-be, Medshield Mom keeps you informed and connected.

Mpoomy Ledwaba, Medshield Mom's ambassador, shares her relatable mom experiences in a podcast designed especially for Medshield moms. Medshield Mom's Prenatal Yoga Series with Cami Be Yoga offers safe, gentle exercise options to help you feel strong and balanced.

Pregnancy brings a lot of changes, and it's normal to feel a bit unsure along the way. But remember, you are not alone. Whether you have questions about diet, exercise, or how medical aid covers prenatal care, talking to your healthcare provider can help you feel reassured. They can guide you on the various stages of pregnancy care and clarify how your medical aid can support you through it all.

Being proactive about your health can make the journey into motherhood smoother and more enjoyable. By focusing on your wellness now, you're setting up a solid foundation for you and your baby.

Embrace this journey with confidence

Pregnancy is a life-changing experience filled with joy, anticipation, and sometimes a few worries. Embrace the journey knowing that with a bit of planning and support, you're doing everything you can to prepare. From vitamins and balanced diets to emotional support and reliable resources, every step you take helps ensure a healthy and happy pregnancy.

With Medshield Mom by your side, a network of supportive people, and the guidance of your healthcare provider, you can feel confident that you're well-prepared to welcome your little one into the world. After all, preparing for a healthy pregnancy isn't just about getting your body ready – it's about preparing for all the beautiful moments.



