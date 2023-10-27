Leadership heavyweights announced for Singularity South Africa Summit 2024

Excitement is building for the highly-anticipated Singularity South Africa summit that returns in physical form on Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 October 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, in collaboration with Old Mutual.

Shayne Mann Barbara Silva Mpoomy Ledwaba

Additional to the host of global and local thought leaders that will address artificial intelligence (AI) in great detail, decentralised identity, disruptive innovation, longevity mindset, scaling AI in the workplace, web3, metaverse, blockchain and the future of ESG and sustainability, a curated slate of new speakers have been added to address leadership and other topics.

The upcoming summit will feature a diverse lineup of experts addressing key themes in leadership, technology, and health. Barbara Silva, CEO Her Global Impact, and Singularity Chile, alongside Mpoomy Ledwaba, founder of Wisdom & Wellness, and Tebogo Mogadime, investment manager at Mineworkers Investment Company, will discuss leading innovation and the power of diverse leadership, exploring the impact of varied leadership perspectives on transformative change. Additionally, Laila Pawlak, co-founder of the Rehumanize Institute, will present on 'The Future of Leadership', further enriching the discussion on evolving leadership paradigms.

In the realm of exponential technology and its implications, Beau Williams, engineering lead at Africarare, and Valter Adão, CEO of Cadena Growth Partners, will lead workshops: 'Blockchain Workshop' and 'Beyond the Tech: The Future of Employment', respectively, offering insights into cutting-edge technologies and their broader impacts. Ashley Anthony and Dario Fanucchi, co-founders of Isazi Consulting, will jointly facilitate a workshop on 'AI Supply Chains', focusing on artificial intelligence’s role in transforming productivity within organisations. Lastly, Sacha Hoedemaker, the music director and composer, will engage attendees with a presentation on 'Education 2030 – AI and the New Learning Frontier', while Shayne Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa, will provide a keynote on 'Singularity – What's Next?' to discuss the future trajectory of singularity led concepts.

Over 1,500 delegates are expected to attend the summit that aims to equip business leaders with the knowledge and insights needed to future-proof Africa and empower the continent to achieve an abundant future. View the initial schedule here: https://singularityusouthafricasummit.org/schedule/.

Celiwe Ross, director: group strategy, sustainability, people and public affairs at Old Mutual shared: “At Old Mutual, we believe in the transformative power of technology and innovation to create sustainable futures. As a key sponsor of the SingularityU Summit, we are excited to engage with visionary leaders and innovators who share our commitment to leveraging technology for the greater good. Together, we can address global challenges and drive positive change across Africa. We look forward to collaborating and making a meaningful impact on the world, ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future for all.”

Celiwe Ross Ashley Anthony Tebogo Mogadime

“As we navigate this crucial juncture in business and global development, we are excited to showcase such an exceptional array of experts at the upcoming Singularity Summit. Our newly announced speakers, such as Barbara Silva with her focus on diverse leadership, Mpoomy Ledwaba exploring transformative change, and Laila Pawlak’s forward-looking perspectives on leadership, will provide delegates with critical insights to drive innovation and growth. With in-depth workshops on blockchain, AI in supply chains, and the future of employment, participants will gain a deep understanding of how to harness emerging technologies and leadership strategies for a prosperous future,” said Mic Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

“We are incredibly pleased to feature such a distinguished lineup of both local and global thought leaders at this year’s summit. The addition of experts like Sacha Hoedemaker on AI’s impact on education and Paul Pagnato’s vision for health longevity highlights our dedication to offering a holistic view of the future. This lineup epitomises Singularity’s mission to equip delegates with the tools and knowledge to help future-proof Africa, and to navigate and influence the rapidly evolving realms of technology and leadership,” added Shayne Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

Now approaching its sixth year, and known for delivering an unrivalled corporate education experience, the 2024 Singularity Summit, will be the first on the continent to host a dedicated metaverse track enabling participants who would like to join remotely to enjoy a completely immersive experience, via the Africarare metaverse.

The plans regarding ancillary events, networking opportunities, and the final programme for the SingularityU South Africa Summit will be announced in the coming months. To join the SingularityU community of changemakers, or to learn more, visit https://singularityusouthafricasummit.org/.

Ticket prices:

R 18,500 in-person, R4,500 metaverse per person, for tickets booked before midnight on 1 October. Next tier applies thereafter. All prices include VAT.

For more information, or to request interviews, kindly contact Jenny Griesel | Jenny Griesel Communications | 083 406 3444 | az.oc.leseirgynnej@ynnej.



