Media24's Mapula Nkosi appointed to INMA Board

City Press managing editor Mapula Nkosi has been appointed on to the International News Media Association (INMA) Board.

Mapula Nkosi is the managing editor at City Press. Source: LinkedIn.

The association elected 10 new executives to its governing Board of Directors during the non-profit organisation’s annual business meeting on Wednesday.

Executives elected to new Board terms are:

Marcelo Benez, executive commercial director, Folha de S.Paulo, Brazil

David Dinsmore, executive vice president, chief operating officer, group operations and platforms, News UK, United Kingdom

Carsten Erdmann, editor-in-chief, digital products, Funke Media, Germany

Frederic Kachar, chief executive officer, Infoglobo, Brazil

Frank Mahlberg, managing director, BILD and B.Z., Axel Springer, Germany

Mapula Nkosi, managing editor, City Press/Media 24, South Africa

Gerold Riedmann, managing director and editor, Russmedia, Austria

Pam Siddall, co-president, Advance Local, United States

New INMA board terms begin June 1.

INMA Past President Damian Eales, global head of transformation for News Corp, also made note of two additional Board appointments made since the last business meeting in June 2022:

Pablo Deluca, director of institutional affairs, Infobae, Argentina, as president of the Latin America Division.

Petteri Putkiranta, president, news and feature, Sanoma Media Finland, as president of the Europe Division.

Stepping down from the Board are:

Saarah Survé, director of Sekunjalo Media, INMA’s fourth-ever chair of the Young Professionals Committee.

Mariano Nejamkis, general manager of Grupo El Comercio stepped down as Latin America Division president late last year.

The INMA Board of Directors is the fiduciary body overseeing the association’s activities worldwide.