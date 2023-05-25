Industries

Africa


Media24's Mapula Nkosi appointed to INMA Board

25 May 2023
City Press managing editor Mapula Nkosi has been appointed on to the International News Media Association (INMA) Board.
Mapula Nkosi is the managing editor at City Press. Source: LinkedIn.
Mapula Nkosi is the managing editor at City Press. Source: LinkedIn.

The association elected 10 new executives to its governing Board of Directors during the non-profit organisation’s annual business meeting on Wednesday.

Executives elected to new Board terms are:

  • Marcelo Benez, executive commercial director, Folha de S.Paulo, Brazil
  • David Dinsmore, executive vice president, chief operating officer, group operations and platforms, News UK, United Kingdom
  • Carsten Erdmann, editor-in-chief, digital products, Funke Media, Germany
  • Frederic Kachar, chief executive officer, Infoglobo, Brazil
  • Frank Mahlberg, managing director, BILD and B.Z., Axel Springer, Germany
  • Mapula Nkosi, managing editor, City Press/Media 24, South Africa
  • Gerold Riedmann, managing director and editor, Russmedia, Austria
  • Pam Siddall, co-president, Advance Local, United States

New INMA board terms begin June 1.

Source:
Media24 named INMA Global Media Awards finalist

10 Mar 2023

INMA Past President Damian Eales, global head of transformation for News Corp, also made note of two additional Board appointments made since the last business meeting in June 2022:

  • Pablo Deluca, director of institutional affairs, Infobae, Argentina, as president of the Latin America Division.
  • Petteri Putkiranta, president, news and feature, Sanoma Media Finland, as president of the Europe Division.

Stepping down from the Board are:

  • Saarah Survé, director of Sekunjalo Media, INMA’s fourth-ever chair of the Young Professionals Committee.
  • Mariano Nejamkis, general manager of Grupo El Comercio stepped down as Latin America Division president late last year.

The INMA Board of Directors is the fiduciary body overseeing the association’s activities worldwide.

journalism, media, board, INMA, Mapula Nkosi

