Media24's Mapula Nkosi appointed to INMA Board

The association elected 10 new executives to its governing Board of Directors during the non-profit organisation’s annual business meeting on Wednesday.
New INMA board terms begin June 1.
INMA Past President Damian Eales, global head of transformation for News Corp, also made note of two additional Board appointments made since the last business meeting in June 2022:
Stepping down from the Board are:
The INMA Board of Directors is the fiduciary body overseeing the association’s activities worldwide.